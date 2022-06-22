Rare circulated dime sells for $4,800 online – why it’s so valuable and how to find one

DIMES can sell for a ton of money online – with one recently selling for almost $5,000 in an auction.

There are a variety of factors to look out for when it comes to finding a rare coin.

The date can be found on the obverse, while the mintmark can be found on the back

This includes grade and condition, dates, low mintage and errors.

If it has multiple of the above factors, it can sell for thousands.

Below we reveal why a Mercury dime sold for a total of $4,800 after 30 bids on eBay and how you can spot one yourself.

Why it’s so valuable and what to look for

The piece is a part of the Mercury dime series, which was minted from 1916 to 1945.

Speaking of which, the coin in the listing has the first production date engraved on it.

Additionally, there is a D letter, which stands for the mint location of Denver.

But most importantly, it has a reported mintage of just 264,000.

“The 1916-D Mercury dime is one of the most heralded key dates of 20th century numismatics,” former PCGS President David Hall said.

“If you collected coins in the 1950s or 1960s, you dreamed of finding a 1916-D dime. The 1916-D is rare in all grades.”

The 1916 date can be found on the obverse under the right side of the neck of the so-called “Winged” Liberty image.

The mintmark can be found on the reverse on the bottom left next to the olive branch.

How much it’s worth

It’s important to note that the coin in the listing was certified by numismatic service CAC in a VF (very fine) 35 grade.

In average condition, the 1916-D dime is worth $1,713, according to USA Coin Book.

But the value could jump up to $31,775 if in Mint State 65 condition, which is an uncirculated grade.

Other valuable dimes

The most common dime out there are the Roosevelt ones.

While it can be challenging to find a valuable piece in the series, some with errors can be quite valuable.

One is the 1982 Roosevelt dime, which gets its value from an error.

One recently sold for $202 online.

Another with an error sold for a total of $119.26 on eBay after 15 bids.

Also, a 2002 dime with an unspecified error recently sold for $200.

To see what your spare change is worth anything, you can check eBay by searching the full name, selecting the "sold" listing, and then toggling the search to "highest value”.

This will give you an idea of how much the coin might be worth because your quarters half dollars, dimes, and nickels could be valuable too.

For more related news, a coin expert found a $1,000 penny by doing one of these three things.