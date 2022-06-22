ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fears for US woman's life as abortion denied in Malta

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea and Jay never thought they'd be in this situation: praying that their baby daughter's heart stops beating before Andrea develops a deadly infection. The couple, from the US, were on holiday in Malta when Andrea Prudente, who's 16-weeks pregnant, started losing blood. Doctors told her the placenta was partly detached...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Britain's first transgender parents introduce their second surrogate daughter on Lorraine and say their family proves 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'

Britain's first transgender parents have had a second baby, and say their family shows 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'. Jake, 42, and Hannah Graf, 33, from south London, appeared on the Lorraine show today to talk about their new baby Teddy, who was carried by a surrogate and born by emergency c-section.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Polio: ‘Possible’ source of virus could be traced back to single household, says minister

It “might be possible” to trace the source of polio virus detected in London to a single household or street, a health minister has suggested.A national incident has been declared after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found polio in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, which serves around four million people in north and east London.While it is normal for the virus to be picked up as isolated cases and not detected again, experts have raised the alarm after several genetically linked viruses were found in samples between February and May.Health minister Lord Kamall...
WORLD
The Independent

20-year-old with unknown illness pursues medically assisted death: ‘I’m in lots of pain’

A 20-year-old Canadian man has decided to pursue medically assisted dying after suffering for several years with a medical condition that has escaped diagnosis.Eric Coulam, a resident of Fort St John, a small northeastern city in British Columbia located about 70km from the border with Alberta, has been in and out of hospitals treating an unknown gastrointestinal condition, which in the last two years has cost him his small bowel, forced him into liver and kidney disease, led to innumerable infections and ongoing chronic pain that even medicine can’t fully alleviate.And despite zigzagging across two provinces to be treated...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

The disturbing truth of Auschwitz’s experiment on twin children

The dark times of the holocaust still send shivers down the spines of many. With the mass genocide of the prisoners, some comrades of Hitler took pleasure in inflicting pain. One such individual was Josef Mengele. For a justified reason, the infamous scientist in the team of Hitler’s army, Mengele was termed the ‘Angel of Death’ by the survivors of Auschwitz camp.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

NHS sent my wife a penalty notice for getting a prescription

My wife has a direct debit for an NHS prescription prepay certificate, which auto-renews every year. Recently, she received a penalty charge notice (PCN) for a prescription she collected three months ago. It appears that last year her new certificate was returned as undelivered to the issuer, NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), because of an “incorrect address”, even though we haven’t moved. NHSBSA therefore cancelled the direct debit and the auto-renewal. We were unaware of this, and my wife continued to tick the prepaid box when she collected her prescriptions. NHSBSA claims it did not notify us because it assumed we’d moved. It has since issued the certificate, but says it can’t backdate it and insists my wife pay the PCN. We’re happy to make up the payments missed after the direct debit was cancelled, but I am concerned it may issue a PCN for all of the prescriptions she received during that period. She is on weekly prescriptions for eight medications.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
Refinery29

“I’m Prepared To Scream Until My Throat Is Raw.” 6 Teens On The Fight For Abortion

On May 1, my biggest concerns were getting ready for prom and passing my AP tests. By the next night, my priorities were drastically different. A draft opinion from the Supreme Court had leaked, indicating that Roe v. Wade would most likely be overturned. Roe protects the rights of pregnant people to choose abortion without excessive government restriction. I saw this as a protection of my future, one that I’d always had.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Wet wipe pollution: 'Fine to flush' message still not understood

We've all been told that flushing wet wipes down the toilet is a big no, but these disgusting pictures show us why we should be listening. Billions of the wipes containing plastic are still being used every day, leading to blocked sewers and river pollution. An MP is trying to...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Port of Felixstowe: Tongue-eating fish parasite found in container

A container of sea bream meant for human consumption has been refused entry at Felixstowe after a tongue-eating parasite was found in fish. The parasite, Cymothoa exigua, was found as part of a routine health check by the Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority. The organism replaces the tongues of fish...
WORLD
travelnoire.com

The CDC releases the latest travel advisory risk updates

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released travel advisory updates for several countries. The most notable change is two European countries, Romania and Sweden. Both countries, previously classified as a Level 3- High Risk with the rest of the European Union, are now at a Level 2- Moderate. Just as noteworthy, both Botswana and Cape Verde, two countries in Africa, moved to Level 3- High Risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Air Canada admits British passengers were rounded up and hauled off flight by armed police in Toronto by 'MISTAKE' in heavy-handed crackdown over mask rules

An airline which ejected at least 25 passengers from a Heathrow-bound plane without telling them why has admitted that some were 'mistakenly removed'. Air Canada has confirmed that some passengers had done nothing wrong before its staff accompanied by armed police ordered them off the plane. Officials have been contacting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

All over-50s could get Covid booster in the autumn after guidance stated jabs should be limited to over-65s

Ministers are preparing to offer Covid booster jabs to all over-50s this autumn rather than limit them to over-65s as advisers suggested. Provisional guidance issued last month recommended restricting doses to care-home residents, the over-65s, frontline health and social workers and vulnerable young people. But Health Secretary Sajid Javid has...
PUBLIC HEALTH

