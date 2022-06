Edna L Rynda passed away on May 13, 2022 after a life spanning 99 years filled with the love of family and friends. She was born to Hector and Olga Thooft in Tyler, Minnesota, one of seven children. Edna attended Russell High School and later completed beauty school in Mankato, Minnesota with her sister, Irene. She left her home state for Southern California where she initially worked at Universal Microphone and later as a beautician. Edna and her sisters, Irene, Alyce and Blanche worked together at the Northrop photo department for several years.

