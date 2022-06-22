Mandatory 12-hour shifts coming to Montana State Prison in face of staffing shortages

On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.

