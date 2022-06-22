ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Mandatory 12-hour shifts coming to Montana State Prison in face of staffing shortages

By Keith Schubert
Fairfield Sun Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. The staff vacancy rate at the Montana State Prison has increased from 20% in January to 30% as of Monday, and employees are being asked to bear the brunt of the shortages through upcoming mandatory 12-hour shifts, according to an internal memo sent to prison...

