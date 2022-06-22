ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Beer Baron Cemetery Walks in Brown County

By Kristyn Allen
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Historical Society is hosting Beer Baron Cemetery...

seehafernews.com

Three Day Picnic Begins in Reedsville Tonight

One of the longest-running community picnics ‘anywhere’ will be held this weekend in Manitowoc County. The Reedsville Firefighters Picnic kicks off its’ three-day run tonight at Village Park with rides, music, food, and a big parade on Sunday. Seehafer News spoke with event chairman Mike O’Connell about...
REEDSVILLE, WI
101 WIXX

Bear Sightings Reported in Western Brown County

HOBART, WI (WTAQ) — There’s been a bear spotted, maybe even two, in Brown County. The Village of Hobart is telling residents that a black bear has been spotted in the village. A Howard resident photographed a black bear Thursday morning. “It’s not uncommon,” said Aaron Buchholz with...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appeal of Green Bay elections decision dropped

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A lawsuit filed in Brown County, appealing a decision of the Wisconsin Elections Commission regarding how Green Bay handled the 2020 election, was dismissed Friday. The state noted it won a similar lawsuit in another county, and the plaintiffs say instead they will focus their efforts on a different lawsuit, challenging how Green Bay used drop boxes.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Gift Itself closing in Green Bay, rebranding in Door County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Metal Ware and the Homestead Outlet

(WFRV) – As part of Our Town Two Rivers, Local 5 Live gives you a look at some very popular products made locally. At The Metal Ware Corp you’ll recognize brands like Nesco, Food-Saver, and even some early toys. Local 5 Live visited their factory outlet with a look at how they stay tied to the community.
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Menasha rescue caring for reptiles found in storage unit

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha aquatic animal rescue is caring for reptiles being kept in a storage locker in Milwaukee. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s John Moyles says he had to “scramble” because he was worried the animals were in danger of overheating. Moyles rented a van...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: North lanes back open on I-41 at WIS 47 after crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash was cleared at 9:04 p.m., almost four and a half hours after it happened. UPDATE: I-41 northbound closed at WIS 47, due to a crash. FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Formrite’s newest division HMF

(WFRV) – The next time you sit on a metal park bench in an area community or park your bike, take a closer look, it could be make right in Two Rivers. Dave Wage, President of Formrite joined Local 5 Live with more on their newest division – HMF.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular Outagamie County bar and banquet hall closing for good

SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

South 42 Detour Begins Monday, June 27

Concrete repair work on Highway 42 near the 42/57 junction in the town of Nasewaupee, south of Sturgeon Bay, will close a portion of South 42 beginning June 27. The closure could last up to two weeks, but it will be open on weekends. If work is not completed by...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Boaters frustrated by lack of docks at Green Bay launch site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year when people are out on the water, but some are left frustrated by a popular boat launch in Green Bay. “I see (Metro boat launch) only has two docks out there this year,” said Keith Jenquin. “Other years I’ve seen them have more docks.”
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-25-22 father sippel to celebrate 75th ordination anniversary, and his 100th birthday

On Saturday, June 25 at Holy Family Church, Father Edward Sippel will celebrate. two milestones that few reach—his 75th anniversary of his ordination into the priesthood, and his 100th birthday. The Fond du Lac native was born in July 1922 to Louis and Della Sippel, who raised him in a “Christ-centered” life, leading through example with their volunteer work such as at St. Vincent de Paul. He attended St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary for high school, and during his time there, decided to enter the priesthood. Following study at Milwaukee’s St. Francis de Sales Seminary, he was ordained on June 7, 1947. Before arriving at St. Patrick Parish in Fond du Lac—later part of Holy Family Catholic Community—in 1971, Fr. Sippel served in West Allis, Racine, Milwaukee, and Waukesha, as well as taught high school religion at various schools in Milwaukee and Waukesha. For 20 years, he served at St. Patrick’s, becoming a much-beloved figure at the church and throughout the Fond du Lac community. Many remember him for playing a prominent role in major milestones of their lives—weddings, baptisms, funerals, First Communions, and Confirmations. Even after his retirement in 1991, Fr. Sippel continued to guide people in their faith by offering Mass when called upon and acting as chaplain at the Congregation of Sisters.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pregnancy care center will continue to provide free service in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the monumental decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a local nonprofit medical clinic in Appleton says that it will continue to provide compassionate, inclusive, and free medical care and support services, regardless of the legality of abortion.
APPLETON, WI

