Beer Baron Cemetery Walks in Brown County

On Saturday, June 25 at Holy Family Church, Father Edward Sippel will celebrate. two milestones that few reach—his 75th anniversary of his ordination into the priesthood, and his 100th birthday. The Fond du Lac native was born in July 1922 to Louis and Della Sippel, who raised him in a “Christ-centered” life, leading through example with their volunteer work such as at St. Vincent de Paul. He attended St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary for high school, and during his time there, decided to enter the priesthood. Following study at Milwaukee’s St. Francis de Sales Seminary, he was ordained on June 7, 1947. Before arriving at St. Patrick Parish in Fond du Lac—later part of Holy Family Catholic Community—in 1971, Fr. Sippel served in West Allis, Racine, Milwaukee, and Waukesha, as well as taught high school religion at various schools in Milwaukee and Waukesha. For 20 years, he served at St. Patrick’s, becoming a much-beloved figure at the church and throughout the Fond du Lac community. Many remember him for playing a prominent role in major milestones of their lives—weddings, baptisms, funerals, First Communions, and Confirmations. Even after his retirement in 1991, Fr. Sippel continued to guide people in their faith by offering Mass when called upon and acting as chaplain at the Congregation of Sisters.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO