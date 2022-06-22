ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Numerous Meetings Scheduled in Manitowoc Today, Including the MPSD Board of Education

There is a busy day on tap in the City of Manitowoc. The personnel committees for both the Manitowoc Public Library and for Manitowoc Public Utilities will...

Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation Granted $1.36 Million for Broadband Expansion

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation will be getting a share of $125 million from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to help expand broadband internet access in the County. Broadband Expansion Grants help local organizations with construction projects for internet service in areas of the state that are challenging...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Sheboygan Officials Asking for the Public’s Help in Storm Cleanup

It has been over a week since the storm that ravaged eastern Wisconsin and clean-up efforts are still happening. In Sheboygan specifically, the Department of Public Works estimates that it will take until July 18th for the clean-up to be complete. The DPW is asking the public for some assistance...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Three Day Picnic Begins in Reedsville Tonight

One of the longest-running community picnics ‘anywhere’ will be held this weekend in Manitowoc County. The Reedsville Firefighters Picnic kicks off its’ three-day run tonight at Village Park with rides, music, food, and a big parade on Sunday. Seehafer News spoke with event chairman Mike O’Connell about...
REEDSVILLE, WI
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Free Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series is returned this week. Click here to see who headlined the first show of the season. – A couple of major road construction projects either kicked off or continued this week. Click here for the details. –...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc Public Library to Host Used Book Sale

The following article was submitted by Therese Horstketter, the Manitowoc Public Library’s Volunteer Coordinator/Adult Services Associate. Well, here we are again! Finally! Back to the Used Book Sales that we all have been missing!. If you are not familiar with these sales, let me share! We load up the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Bringing Home the Blues – City of Two Rivers Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival

The following article was written by Darla LeClair from Two Rivers Main Street. Get your blues on at the 2nd annual “Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival” in downtown Two Rivers, proudly brought to you by Two Rivers Main Street and our sponsors HMF Innovations, Tower Companies, Green Acres Landscaping and Cher-make Sausage. This rockin’ event will be held in Two Rivers Central Park on July 9, 2022 from 1pm to 9pm.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Steven Avery Moved to Medium Security Prison

The man convicted in the killing of a photographer in 2005 has been moved out of a maximum-security prison. On Tuesday (June 21st), Steven Avery was transferred from the Waupun Correctional Institution to Fox Lake Correctional Institution, which is a medium-security prison. While he was convicted for the murder of...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Robert Charles Buxbaum

Robert Charles Buxbaum “Buxie”, age 80, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 in Manitowoc. Buxie was born on September 1, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Elmer and Virginia (Lusk) Buxbaum. He had three siblings. At the age of 9, his family moved to a farm in Tomahawk, WI. One year later, the family moved to Manitowoc, where Buxie graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1959. In 1983, he was instrumental as a general partner in establishing Independent Standards and Methods Consultants (ISMC) in Manitowoc. In 1988, he purchased and operated ISMC as a sole proprietorship from his long-time friend and business partner, Al Franz. Bob married his “Sunshine”, Valerie, at their home in Clover in June of 2005 with their family and friends present. Roberts proudest moments of accomplishments would be his passion for playing the trumpet, which he began playing in grade school. He belonged to many local bands from 1957 to 1961. He was well known for being in Beale Street Four and Rocky Road. After retirement, he started his own karaoke/trumpet style business “Senior Moments”. He traveled to a wide variety of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the area. Robert stated many times that this was something he truly enjoyed doing. His favorite past time was vacationing and fishing at Tomahawk, WI.
MANITOWOC, WI
Motorcyclist Identity Who Dies in Sheboygan County Accident Released

Sheboygan County Authorities have released the name of the 63-year-old West Bend man, who died following a motorcycle accident yesterday in The Town of Wilson. A preliminary investigation indicates that David John Christophersen was travelling northbound on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road around 9:30 a.m. when he changed lanes, striking a guardrail, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Comedy Show Featuring Local Comedians Comes to Manitowoc

Given everything that is going on in the world today, maybe we all just need to take a step back and laugh. A Manitowoc man is hoping to do just that with a show he is hosting tomorrow (June 24th) at Déjà vu. Jay Meeks told us he...
MANITOWOC, WI
Thomas P. Gintner

Thomas P. Gintner “Big Tom”, age 65 of Two Rivers passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center of Green Bay with his family at his side. Tom was born on November 8, 1956 son of Donna (Parizek) Fischer and the late Louis...
TWO RIVERS, WI

