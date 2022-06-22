ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths, Highest Total in 8 Weeks

By Joy Greenwald
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 2 days ago
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, the highest weekly total since April 26. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Albany County woman died in June. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not...

