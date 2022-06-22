New Richmond adds to public safety teams

Barbara Ann Ilvedson, 86, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital after a long struggle with health issues. Barbara was born in Ward, West Virginia, to Stanley and Irene Deal on May 1, 1936. She attended Nicholas County High School in Summersville, WV, class of 1954 and was a member of the Honor Society. Barbara graduated as a Registered Nurse from Charleston General Hospital in West Virginia. She was quickly promoted to the Head of Pediatric Nursing, and would remain until 1964, when she joined the Air Force. There Barbara met Ronald Ilvedson, and the couple was united in marriage on June 19, 1965. They were blessed with two children, Michelle, and Scott.

