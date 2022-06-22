Measure Tackles Unemployment Fraud

Williamsport, Pa. — A Northumberland County man was charged this week by a federal grand jury for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On June 15, Alex Santiago, 40, of Mt. Carmel allegedly was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Due to a previous felony conviction, Santiago is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO