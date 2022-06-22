ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Measure Tackles Unemployment Fraud

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – The PA House State Government Committee advanced legislation to give law enforcement the tools...

wdac.com

PennLive.com

Law firm launches title agency in Harrisburg

The Stevens & Lee Companies launched a full-service title agency this week. Reliance Search and Settlement is based in Stevens & Lee’s office at 17 N. Second St. in Harrisburg. The company will serve commercial, industrial and residential buyers and sellers, as well as owners looking to refinance. Reliance works with a wide range of clients, including large and small businesses, individuals and government agencies, among others.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg courthouse named after longtime local judge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In May, President Joe Biden signed a bill that would designate the United State courthouse on North 6th Street in Harrisburg to be named after a longtime local judge. Just over a month later and it is officially the “Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse” after the unveiling on June 23. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland County man charged with firearm offense

Williamsport, Pa. — A Northumberland County man was charged this week by a federal grand jury for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On June 15, Alex Santiago, 40, of Mt. Carmel allegedly was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Due to a previous felony conviction, Santiago is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Threat Investigation At Local Airport

HARRISBURG – Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating a threat that was called into Harrisburg International Airport last evening. Law enforcement evacuated the terminal as a precaution. Arriving planes were held on the tarmac as officials searched the terminal. Normal operations resumed once the all clear was given. Officials say nothing was found and normal operations resumed.
HARRISBURG, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

David Rowe and Joe Hamm declare support for gun owners after committee appointment

Harrisburg, Pa. — Reps. David Rowe (R-Snyder/Union) and Joe Hamm (R-Lycoming/Union) are committing to the fight for gun owners rights after recent appointment to the House Judiciary Committee. They were appointed by Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). “Both our state and federal constitutions make it crystal clear that our non-negotiable right to keep and bear arms shall not be questioned or infringed,” said Rowe. “In a free society,...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Protests break out across central Pa. after Roe v. Wade is overturned

Abortion rights advocates around the region took to the streets Friday to share their outrage at the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade after 50 years. In Harrisburg, Rachel Maurer and a group partnered with Elementary Coffee to gather people at the fountain at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex. In Lancaster, a protest was organized at Musser Park, while another popped up at Continental and Hanover squares in York.
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

PA has $10 billion burning a hole in its pocket. Should it be spent now, and if so, how?

With a surplus and federal cash on the books in Harrisburg, a variety of groups are lobbying for a bigger slice of the pie. According to the Democratic House Appropriations Committee, the commonwealth carried a $4.8 billion revenue surplus through the end of May. That's in addition to $2.9 billion in the state's Rainy Day Fund and $2.1 billion in unspent federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Abortion rights rally held in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — An abortion rights rally is underway in Lancaster. The event that started at 6 p.m. at Musser Park is being hosted by Lancaster Stands Up, Planned Parenthood Keystone and YWCA Lancaster. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion by overturning Roe...
LANCASTER, PA
YourErie

Carlisle Police warn about multiple scams

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are warning residents that there has been an uptick in scam/fraud-related cases in the past month. Some scams include warrant and bail scams, as well as overcharging of service scams. Scammers usually will call the victim posing as a relative or the attorney of a relative. They will […]
CARLISLE, PA
YourErie

High fuel prices prompt series of proposals in Harrisburg

Soaring fuel prices have prompted a series of new proposals in Harrisburg. One of the proposals was co-authored by State Representative Ryan Bizzarro. The “End Gas Price Gouging Act” would, among other things, prevent changing gas prices more than once in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state house have proposed a state gas tax […]
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Reacts to Roe V Wade Ruling

HARRISBURG – Today, Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:. “The Catholic Church has long taught that all life is a precious gift from...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County police chase leads to arrest

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man was arrested after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a chase in Dauphin County. State Police say on the evening of June 23 a corporal attempted to pull over a vehicle for a speed violation on I-81N. The driver fled police, who initiated a chase.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Plane goes down in Lebanon County

Emergency dispatchers say a plane went down in Lebanon County Saturday morning. According to dispatch, the plane went down in the area of Regal Airport on South Forge Road just after 9:30. Officials say the plane clipped a car while attempting to land. The pilot suffered a minor injury while...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Wheel a-thon’ bike giveaway held in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Have you ever been paid to read a book? Some students had the chance to have that become a reality on Saturday. Dauphin County students got the opportunity with the “Youth 10x Better Readin’ Better for the Cheddar Program”. Get daily news,...
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

UPMC seeing COVID-19 spikes in the Midstate

(WHTM) — From Lancaster to Harrisburg, Covid-19 is still spreading rampantly through the community. “Even though we are seeing an increase in cases, we’re not seeing an increase in severe disease and I think that’s because we have many more people vaccinated and many people who are already infected,” said Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mom, daughter charged with stealing up to $1.2M from Pa. credit union

WILLIAMSPORT – A mother and her daughter have been accused of stealing up to $1.2 million from the central Pennsylvania credit union where each had been employed. Mindy L. Plasters, 68, of New Columbia, and Brittany Aikey, 33, of New Columbia, have been released on personal recognizance following their arraignments in U.S. Middle District Court.

