CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Once was cool but twice was even better for Christopher Bobo. Bobo, 34, of Casper broke his own state record for longnose sucker when he landed a fish that weighed 2 pounds, 11.3 ounces from the North Platte River in early May. Bobo first broke the record in 2021, which was previously set in 1998, with a 2-pound, 4.5-ounce fish — also from the North Platte River. Bobo’s new record-fish was 19.5 inches long and had a girth of 9.25 inches. That was 1.5 inches longer than his first record-breaking fish.

CASPER, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO