Live At 9: Memphis River Parks Partnership Kicks off Summer Concert Series this Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The high temperature reached 101 degrees Saturday in Memphis. That breaks the old record of 100 set in 2012, the National Weather Service said. The Memphis metro area is under a Code Orange Air Alert, the Shelby County Health Department announced Saturday afternoon. Ozone levels mean air quality is unhealthy for the […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office announced another Expungement Clinic this Saturday, June 25. The clinic will be located at New Direction Christian Church on 6120 Winchester Road Memphis, TN 38115. This event is happened from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The city of Memphis said they will have Drive While […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition in a shooting Saturday evening in Hickory Hill. Police were called just before 7 p.m. to a retail and office plaza at 6002 Knight Arnold Road. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police had no suspect information. Call 901-528-CASH […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–The Greater Memphis Chamber Board of Directors unanimously voted Thursday to name Chief Economic Development Officer Ted Townsend as the Chamber’s next president and CEO. Beverly Robertson said she plans to leave the Chamber in December this year to return to TRUST Marketing, a business she started with her husband, according to the press […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was left in critical condition in a hit-and-run in the Airport area, and they are looking for two drivers they say didn’t stop to help. The multi-vehicle wreck happened at 11:38 Friday night at East Shelby Drive east of Swinnea Road. Police said a male driver, who has […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old woman was dropped off by a private vehicle at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after officers said she was shot. MPD said she was dropped off at Le Bonheur Hospital just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. She was later taken to Regional One Hospital listed in critical condition. There is no […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for the shooters who gunned down two men inside a Hickory Hill gas station Thursday night. The violent attack was caught on camera at the Citgo in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road. Investigators said the suspects got out of a vehicle, entered the gas station, and shot the […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As school safety continues to be a major concern, a Mid-South school district has voted in a new policy some feel might protect students. On Thursday, the West Memphis School District announced all K-12 students will be required to wear clear backpacks. In light of the recent school shooting in Texas, some […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Collierville Police Department needs your help finding a missing man who was last seen in Memphis. Police say Alexander Orendeff Steele has been missing from his home in Collierville since June 18. Steele was last seen at the River Inn Hotel in Memphis on June 19. Police say he was also seen […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former secretary of the Brighton Blitz Booster Club has been charged with theft over $1000 after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Amy Spurlin is facing one count of theft after investigators determined she stole at least $1,700 from both the high school and the booster club. Brighton High School […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a shooting victim is dead after crashing into a South Memphis house early Saturday. Officer responded at 1:30 a.m. to a shooting on Arkansas Street near South Parkway. They found the victim, who had crashed a vehicle into a house, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–One Planned Parenthood location in Memphis plans to offer abortions until July 1 after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs vs Jackson women’s health organization. As of Friday, the CEO of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee said they plan to continue to offer abortions on […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who said he was fired because of his race and age has been awarded a major settlement in federal court. Victor Boddie is celebrating what would be called a David versus Goliath courtroom victory. “I was vindicated. I was definitely vindicated,” Boddie said. “I was just stunned. I didn’t […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car crash around midnight Thursday at East Raines Road and Hickory Hill. Police said that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were injured. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other two were taken for treatment in […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a delivery driver outside a church Wednesday afternoon. Police say the DoorDash driver was delivering food to New Hope Baptist Church before 2 p.m. She knocked on the door but no one answered. As she walked back to her car, two men wearing […]
UPDATE: The judge has denied the argument and declined the DNA testing. According to a WREG reporter who was inside the courtroom, the judge denied the DNA testing because her hands were tied due to current legislation. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — It has been almost 30 years since the bodies of three boys were […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for multiple people who broke into multiple vehicles in the airport area Thursday. The break-ins happened at the Amazon Distribution Center on Holmes Road around 1:30 a.m. Police say a silver/gray GMC Yukon rammed the barrier arm to enter the parking lot. Surveillance video showed at least two suspects breaking […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was convicted by a jury of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting for a family friend. Travis Ruzicha, aka Ruzicka, of Drummonds, Tennessee was babysitting the girl at a Memphis home on July 21-22 of 2019 when the incidents happened, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said in a statement.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are dead after four separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday in Memphis. One happened at 9:30 Friday in the 3600 block of Pearson Road in the Airport area. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no suspect information. Another happened an hour later in the 3200 […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill Thursday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road before 9 p.m. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. […]
