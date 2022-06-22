ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Florida Panthers expected to hire Paul Maurice as next HC

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IU7vC_0gIc5Vxu00
Former Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice will return to the bench with the Florida Panthers. James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers won’t be keeping Andrew Brunette on as head coach after all. Several reports have surfaced including from Darren Dreger of TSN that the Panthers are in the process of hiring Paul Maurice as their next head coach. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic adds that Brunette could still remain with the organization in some fashion, though it is unclear at this point.

Maurice, 55, resigned his position as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets in December, noting that the team needed a new voice after nearly a decade there. One of the most experienced coaches in NHL history, Maurice was hired by the Hartford Whalers when he was still just 28 years old and has been behind a bench ever since, racking up 1,685 regular-season games in the process.

Despite those decades of coaching, though, Maurice doesn’t have a ton of postseason success, having only progressed past the first round on four occasions and missing the playoffs entirely in more than half his seasons behind the bench. His best playoff run came in 2002 when he took the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Final, only to lose in five games to the Detroit Red Wings.

Still, there are few coaches more well-respected around the league than Maurice, and he’ll now be walking into an outstanding opportunity with the Panthers. Florida won the Presidents’ Trophy with a 58-18-6 scoring at a pace rarely seen in the modern game. Four players cracked the 30-goal mark, with captain Aleksander Barkov leading the way with 39 in just 67 games. Jonathan Huberdeau had 115 points to finish second in the Art Ross race, and the Panthers have difference-makers at defense and in net.

That success, though, is why so many believed Brunette would be given another chance after taking over from Joel Quenneville early in the year. Fifty-one of those 58 wins came under the rookie bench boss, who posted a .720 points percentage in his first go-round.

There were critiques of his ability in the playoffs when going up against Jon Cooper and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who swept them out of the second round, but it was still hard to believe Brunette wouldn’t be given at least another crack at it.

By moving on to Maurice, the management group in Florida has made a clear statement that they believe there is no time to waste in their current window. Notably, Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar will be unrestricted free agents after the upcoming season, Sam Reinhart and Anthony Duclair will be the year after that, and Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe the year after that.

The 2022-23 season could be the last chance for the entire group to stay intact (or at least reasonably intact), so they’ve taken their shot with an experienced coach to try and take them all the way.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Golden Knights hire Sean Burke as Director of Goaltending

After the Canadiens lost assistant Luke Richardson to Chicago as their next head coach (once a contract is finalized next week), the team has lost another veteran hockey coach and executive. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports in the latest "32 Thoughts" podcast that the Golden Knights will be hiring Sean Burke in a yet-to-be-determined role. Sirius XM’s Jonathan Davis clarifies that Burke will become their Director of Goaltending.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks expected to hire Luke Richardson as head coach

The Winnipeg Jets may be waiting on Barry Trotz to make a decision, but the Chicago Blackhawks are nearing one of their own. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff tweets that Luke Richardson is expected to be the next head coach of the Blackhawks, and the two sides are putting the finishing touches on a contract. Scott Powers of The Athletic reported earlier Friday that Richardson, interim head coach Derek King and Vancouver Canucks assistant Brad Shaw as the three finalists.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Upcoming free agents for the Minnesota Wild

Free agency is now less than a month away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Wild.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers reportedly looking to trade goaltender Alexandar Georgiev

Because of all the (deserved) attention that Igor Shesterkin gets in New York, it’s easy to forget that the Rangers have another 26-year-old netminder that has shown flashes of brilliance over the last few years. Alexandar Georgiev sits with a .909 save percentage over 131 career appearances and is coming off a two-year contract that carried a cap hit of $2.45M.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Sunrise, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Looking at Golden Knights and Capitals’ newly found cap space

In the past few days, two perennial contenders who need to improve to compete but with limited funds, found some additional salary cap space. For the Vegas Golden Knights, they traded away veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov in exchange for defenseman Shea Weber, who is injured and unlikely to play again in the NHL. The Washington Capitals lost center Nicklas Backstrom presumably to LTIR after he had hip resurfacing surgery on Friday, a procedure that has a lengthy recovery time, if not ending his career outright. With what appears to be new cap space they may not have been fully expecting, both teams have some flexibility to make the moves they need to this summer, retaining players and perhaps replacing the talent they lost.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Chicago Wolves win 2022 AHL Calder Cup

The Chicago Wolves have won the 2022 Calder Cup, winning their series against the Springfield Thunderbirds in five games. This is the first Calder Cup to be won since the Charlotte Checkers captured the honor in 2019. The Wolves are the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, making the Hurricanes the first team to have their affiliate win back-to-back Calder Cups since the Washington Capitals’ affiliate, the Hershey Bears, won in 2008-09 and 2009-10.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Mark Stanley
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Paul Maurice
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Pro Hockey Rumors

Vancouver Canucks announce hockey ops changes

The Vancouver Canucks have announced several changes to the hockey operations department, as general manager Patrik Allvin continues to overhaul the front office. Ryan Johnson has been promoted to assistant to the general manager, but retains his status as GM of the Abbotsford Canucks. Scott Young will now be director of player personnel, while Frank Golden has joined as a college free agent scout.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri expected to return for Game 4

After a disheartening 6-2 loss in Game 3, the Colorado Avalanche could get a huge momentum swing back in their favor Wednesday night in the Stanley Cup Final. The Athletic’s Peter Baugh reports that, as of practice Wednesday morning, the team plans for center Nazem Kadri to return to the lineup for Game 4. Colorado Hockey Now’s Adrian Dater adds separately that Kadri is “definitely” playing.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 offseason checklist for the Boston Bruins

With the offseason in full swing aside from the two teams in the Stanley Cup Final, it’s time to examine what each squad will need to accomplish over the coming months. Let's take a look at the Boston Bruins. It wasn’t a particularly eventful season for Boston who once...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at the New York Rangers' upcoming free agents

Free agency is now less than a month away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Let's take a look at the New York Rangers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers#Tsn#Athletic#The Winnipeg Jets#The Stanley Cup Final#The Detroit Red Wings
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price had 'small procedure' on knee

Montreal Canadiens fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when Carey Price finally took to the ice this season, even if it was for just a few games. The all-world netminder missed nearly all of the 2021-22 campaign with a knee injury and time spent in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, but he returned to play in five games at the end of the season. His battle through adversity was enough to win him the 2022 Masterton Trophy, but with rumors swirling about how healthy Price was and whether he could return at all next season, it was a little bittersweet.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Barry Trotz reportedly contemplating offer from Winnipeg Jets

The coaching carousel is chugging along, with new hires in Dallas, Florida, Philadelphia and Vegas over the last few days. The name that still hasn’t come off the board, Barry Trotz, appears to be running out of options, though four teams still remain without head coaches. Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports that the latest meeting between Trotz and the Winnipeg Jets happened earlier this week and it is now up to the veteran coach on whether to accept the job.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Columbus Blue Jackets extend ECHL affiliate

The Kalamazoo Wings will continue to be the Columbus Blue Jackets’ ECHL affiliate for next season, after signing an extension today. Blue Jackets director of player personnel Chris Clark released a statement explaining the new agreement:. We enjoyed working with Head Coach Nick Bootland and the K-Wings organization last...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Edmonton Oil Kings eliminated from 2022 Memorial Cup

With the round-robin set to close Saturday at the 2022 Memorial Cup, one team already knows its fate. The WHL champion Edmonton Oil Kings are out of the top Canadian junior tournament, dropping their third game of the round-robin 4-2 against the OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs. The host Saint John...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Vegas Golden Knights expected to re-sign Reilly Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights are keeping one of the original misfits around. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports that the team has reached an agreement with Reilly Smith on a contract extension, though notes it may not be immediately announced due to cap considerations. Smith is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings' Moritz Seider wins 2022 Calder Trophy

The final five NHL awards are being handed out. The second award of the night was the Calder Memorial Trophy, handed out to the NHL’s top rookie. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider took home the trophy after a stellar first season. Toronto Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting and...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars expected to name Peter DeBoer head coach

DeBoer was a fairly late entrant into the coaching market this spring as Vegas waited a couple of weeks before making the decision to part ways with him. He had a pretty successful run with the Golden Knights he led the team to a 98-50-12 record in 160 regular season games, good for a .650 points percentage. Vegas also had two good playoff runs with him at the helm as they went 22-17 over that stretch. However, it was the fact that they didn’t make it to the postseason that resulted in his departure with Bruce Cassidy taking over that job on Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy