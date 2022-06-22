ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Peggy Ann Gustoff – Notice of Passing

 4 days ago

Peggy Ann Gustoff, 65, of Crookston, MN, passed away at...

Brittany Kay Rasmussen – Obit

Brittany Kay Rasmussen, 27, of Grafton, ND, formerly of Thief River Falls, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Thief River Falls. Private Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN, with Father Rick Lambert presiding. Private burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Middle River, MN.
Viola Ricard – Obit

Viola Ricard, 92, of Crookston, MN, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston with her children at her side. Viola Marie Ricard was born on November 23, 1929, at home near Gentilly, MN, the daughter of Francis and Elizabeth (Audette) Amiot. Viola attended Prairie Queen country school in the Gentilly area. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gentilly. She married Elmer Ricard on January 21, 1947, and they made their home on a farm near Red Lake Falls, where they lived until 1977 when they moved to Crookston. Viola and Elmer were able to enjoy 13 years wintering near Mission, Texas, from 1987-2001. They were married for 61 years, until Elmer’s passing in 2008.
Douglas (Carl) Melbye – Obit

Douglas (Carl) Melbye, 65, of Crookston, MN, passed away at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND Thursday afternoon, June 23, 2022. A memorial service celebrating Carl’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Stenshoel-Houske Funeral home of Crookston.
MONDAY’S TWIG AND BRANCH COLLECTION WILL BE COVERED OVER A TWO-DAY PERIOD

The Crookston Public Works Department announced that due to staffing issues, the Twig and Branch Collection scheduled for Monday, June 27, will be covered over a two-day period. Monday’s collection will take care of Monday – Wednesday’s garbage routes, and Tuesday’s collection will take care of Thursday and Friday’s garbage...
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT FIGHTS LATE NIGHT STRUCTURE FIRE

At approximately 11:26 p.m. on Saturday, June 25th, the Grand Forks Fire. Department was dispatched to 5218 Circle Dr. N. in Grand Forks for a report of a. Fire Crews arrived on scene to find a shed in the back of the property fully involved in fire and that fire had spread to the mobile home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire preventing additional damage to the mobile home, but the shed was a total loss. Three people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING ISSUED FOR POLK COUNTY AND OTHER NORTHWEST MINNESOTA COUNTIES

NORTHWESTERN NORMAN COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MINNESOTA…. SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN NORTH DAKOTA…. NORTHERN CASS COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NORTH DAKOTA…. AT 7:10 P.M., SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HAROLD TO NEAR CALEDONIA TO COLGATE, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HIGH WIND GUSTS WILL OCCUR PRIOR TO THE ARRIVAL OF THUNDERSTORMS.
