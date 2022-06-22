ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Parkland approves budget with 1.2% tax increase

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland school board has approved a 2022-23 budget with a tax increase. Homeowners in the Parkland School District will see taxes go up by...

www.wfmz.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Time for Grand Central to fold on unpopular Slate Belt landfill expansion plan | Turkeys & Trophies

It might seem like local municipalities have little control over how private land is used judging by the proliferation of warehouses in the Lehigh Valley, but that's not always the case. With the right zoning in place, municipalities have a reasonable degree of authority. And Plainfield Township exercised that authority when its board of supervisors in 2020 rejected a request by Waste Management's Grand Central Sanitary Landfill to expand. Now, Grand Central is back with a second request. It's arguing that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic crippled its ability to sell the plan to residents. If the residents only had a chance to hear the amazing things that more piles of garbage in their backyard would do for their lives, there'd be an outpouring of support for the expansion, we suppose the thinking goes. To be fair, there are substantial economic benefits to the expansion, which would extend the landfill's operations by 20 years. This would in turn preserve good-paying jobs, a generous host fee for the township and other perks. But we're not here to argue for or against the expansion itself. Our point is that Plainfield Township has already made a decision on the matter, and Grand Central ought to respect that decision. Going back for a second shot under the pretense that the proposal didn't get a fair shake the first time around comes off as an affront to township supervisors and smells a tad arrogant. It's also a waste of time and taxpayer resources that now must be used for professional services, public hearings and more. If Grand Central truly wants to be a good neighbor, it ought to fold on this effort and move on.
EASTON, PA
Pocono Update

School Board Approves New Budget, Which Includes A Tax Hike For Some

East Stroudsburg Area School District's (ESASD) final budget for the 2022-23 school year was approved, giving some taxpayers a break and others with higher bills. On Monday, June 20, the ESASD Finance Committee voted to adopt the proposed final budget for the 2022-23 school year, which includes millage changes to Monroe and Pike counties. In the board's budget presentation, 2022-23 proposed final budget millage equals 30.79 for Monroe County and 128.33 for Pike County, resulting in a Monroe County millage decrease of 1.5% and a Pike County millage increase of 4%.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
NorthEast Times

Strike over at Muller, Origlio

The seven-day strike against the Delaware Valley Importing Distribution Association is over. On Saturday morning, 3,100 members of Teamsters Local 830 overwhelmingly ratified a new four-year contract. Picket lines were taken down at Muller, Inc., 2800 Grant Ave., and Origlio Beverage, 3000 Meeting House Road, along with Penn Beer in Hatfield, Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua property owner gets break

The owner of the former Jamesway shopping center on the east end of Tamaqua has gotten a hefty retroactive tax break. Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday approved the assessment appeal settlement, which reduces the property's total fair market value from $1,202,276 to $1,200,000, and its assessed, or taxable, value from $601,140 to $392,400.
TAMAQUA, PA
City
Gap, PA
Allentown, PA
Business
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
lvpnews.com

School board approves 2022-23 budget

During the June 14 meeting, Catasauqua Area School District Board of Education members approved the 2022-23 general fund budget of $38,962,839. The real estate tax rate is set at 20.8241 mills for Lehigh County and 53.7576 mills for Northampton County. Expenditures include $23,268,708 for instruction, $11,458,223 for support services, $778,823...
CATASAUQUA, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Limerick Township

LIMERICK TWP, PA — U.S. 422 motorists will encounter alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures next week in both directions between Township Line Road and Evergreen Road for bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
LIMERICK, PA
#Parkland
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC./PROLOGIS INC. WAREHOUSES: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
sauconsource.com

Farmers Market Vouchers Available to Local Seniors

If you're a local senior who's looking to save some money on fresh, local produce this summer–and who isn't–a government program may be available to help you do that. The annual Senior Farmers Market Nutritional Program (SFMNP) is administered by the Northampton County Area Agency...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former PPL Plaza in Allentown has new life as 'Grand Plaza'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There's new life for an old property in Allentown. 69 News was there for the ribbon cutting at "Grand Plaza" Wednesday. That's the new name for the old PPL Plaza on West Hamilton Street. A private investment firm, DLP Capital, acquired the 8-story office building at auction...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Roe v. Wade decision draws quick reactions from Diocese of Allentown, Lehigh Valley leaders

Within minutes of the Supreme Court announcing its controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, statements from Lehigh Valley political and civic leaders came pouring in. One of the first statements locally came from Bishop Alfred A. Schlert of the Diocese of Allentown, which administers to Catholics in Lehigh, Northampton and several surrounding counties. The message from Schlert lauded the decision, which ends constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

WaPo Cites Doylestown as an Illustration of Federal Stimulus That Is No Longer as Stimulating

Image via Coach's Steak and Hoagie House. Doylestown residents' current financial roller-coaster ride is not unfamiliar to their national neighbors. COVID-related federal stimulus helped households temporarily. But as D.C. support wanes, many locals find themselves worse off than before. Jeff Stein strapped in to report Bucks County's down-up-down reality in The Washington Post.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of Upper Macungie woman

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for relatives of an Upper Macungie Township woman. Susan Chapkovich, 65, died Friday morning at her home, the coroner said. She died of natural causes. Anyone with information on her family is asked to call the coroner's office at 610-782-3426.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pick-Your-Own Produce at These Local Farms This Summer

Looking for a DIY way to spice up your summer and your kitchen?. Check out these farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware where you can get out in the sun (remember your hat and sunscreen) to pick your own fresh berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins and various other fruits and vegetables.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

