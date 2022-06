PROVO, Utah – BYU football is in a spot they aren’t used to in the Kalani Sitake era. Sitake’s seventh squad is a veteran team with lofty expectations. After producing back-to-back double-digit win seasons, BYU is looking for more in 2022. So, where do newcomers factor into a team that is top-five nationally in returning production?

PROVO, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO