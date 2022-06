The phrase 'have you tried turning it off and on again?' might actually be sound advice. It depends on the computer. A Windows computer should be shut down, or even better, restarted, once a week or so with ‘fast startup’ turned off to ensure it properly shuts down all processes and cleans up. Mac computers tend to be a little more stable and may only need to be restarted with system installs or upgrades.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO