ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

2022 Land Rover Defender 90 V8 Review: Overpowered and Not Without Compromise

By Steven Hammes
Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Ford and Jeep are messing around with new 400+ horsepower versions of their most extreme off-roaders, Land Rover’s like “wouldn’t you rather have a 518-horsepower supercharged engine?” Well, that’s the deal with their new Defender V8 - a six-figure SUV designed with a more dynamic...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 1

Related
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID.5 Banana Box Test: Almost No Compromise Over ID.4

The latest Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test revealed an interesting thing in that there is no big difference between the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5 in terms of cargo capacity. As we know from the previous reports, the Volkswagen ID.4 crossover/SUV was able to take 9 boxes in the...
CARS
Interesting Engineering

This ingenious 'Rocket-man' put a jet engine on his skateboard

There's no doubt about it. We love it when people engineer cool new inventions. In this video, we can see a DIY jet engine skateboard that is quite steady and speedy. Unfortunately, we don't have much information on how the vehicle was built. The video's caption simply writes: "Bob Maddox the Rocket-man riding his pulsejet engine-powered jet skateboard 50 mph. He built the ACME skateboard with the Maddoxjets Cyclone 50 Pulsejet engine. Riding at Cederville California."
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
BBC

Ford chooses Valencia for new electric car plant

Ford has chosen a plant in Valencia to build its next generation electric vehicles in Europe, as the company reorganises its operations. The US automaker selected the site over a rival facility in Saarlouis, Germany. The company plans to only sell electric cars in Europe by 2030, ahead of a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rover Defender#Range Rover#Overpowered#Vehicles#Jeep#Wrangler#Msrp#The Defender V8
insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz EQXX Exceeds First Range Record, Goes 747 Miles / 1,202 Km

We can’t not be impressed by the Mercedes-Benz EQXX, an electric vehicle designed around the pillars of efficiency and long range, which achieved remarkable results from its bespoke 100 kWh battery pack. Back in April, Mercedes announced that the EQXX was driven for over 1,000 km (620 miles) on one charge, but now, somehow, they made it go even further and by quite some margin.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Storage Solution Is For Hiding Something Special

Porsche has patented a new storage cubby design for sports cars in a secret area, perfect for storing valuables. The filing, discovered by CarBuzz, with the DPMA (German Patent and Trade Mark Office) showcases a compartment hidden within the car's shell and accessible via the door frame. According to the patent filing, there will be at least a partial covering to reduce or prevent water ingress into the security compartment. Ingress into the chamber is stopped from both sides via the shell. Once the car's door is locked, the opening in the door sill is fully sealed.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Carbs Aren’t Dead Yet! Inside Edelbrock’s VRS-4150 Carburetor

Back when aftermarket electronic fuel injection first began appearing in the marketplace, HOT ROD published a story called "Smart Squirters" in the October 1988 issue that focused on an EFI system designed by the legendary John Meaney. The story intimated that with the coming of EFI, the carburetor was as outdated as a steam-powered threshing machine. To paraphrase a line attributed to author Samuel Clemens (better known as Mark Twain), the rumors of the carburetor's demise have been greatly exaggerated. History and a century of metering improvements have proved this notion to be inaccurate. Now, well into the 21st century, the carburetor's image has been further enhanced with Edelbrock's recent introduction of a brand-new, highly refined four-barrel they call the VRS-4150. There's much to talk about, so the best thing to do is dive right into the details.
CARS
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID. Aero Concept Sedan Teased Again, Will Debut June 27

Volkswagen has released new design sketches of the ID. Aero, its first global fully electric sedan that will first launch in China and will later be available in North America and Europe. The model was initially scheduled to debut in China in late April but since the Beijing Auto Show...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cars
Road & Track

Porsche’s Most Exclusive Model Will Set You Back $2.9 Million

Porsche’s first customer prototype in more than a decade comes with a $2.9 million price tag, making the 963 the most expensive model offered by the German auto manufacturer. Built by Canadian racecar constructor Multimatic, the LMP2-derived 963 chassis could become one of Porsche’s lower-volume productions. Outside of the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Porsche 911: Release Date, Price, And Specs

The Porsche 911 was first introduced in 1964 and has seen eight different generations in the nearly six decades since. Find out here what's in store for the 2023 Porsche 911. The post 2023 Porsche 911: Release Date, Price, And Specs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
RideApart

Spec Showdown: Honda Trail 125 vs. Yamaha TW200

Motorcycles sure aren’t getting any simpler. With technology like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection trickling into the two-wheeled sector, consumers have more options than ever. On the other hand, very few riders fully utilize the latest industry innovations and others prefer to avoid such complexity. Appealing to novice...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's New Self-Drive Features Will Be A Lot Cheaper

The hits just keep on coming for Tesla's semi-autonomous driving software. The Full Self Driving (FSD) is a super pricey but controversial technology found on Tesla models. While the carmaker claims the tech might be lightyears ahead of competitors, there still have been several reported issues with FSD. And while a radar patent by Tesla might hint at future news, there is confirmation that Enhanced Autopilot is coming to US cars with some FSD features but at half the price.
TECHNOLOGY
Top Speed

McLaren is Joining Formula E with Help From an Unlikely Collaboration

Formula E has been making massive waves in the world of motorsport ever since the series had its first race in 2014. Some are debating over whether or not the series will properly begin to take on Formula 1 both in terms of ratings, popularity, and sheer entertainment. Before any of that happens though, teams will evolve and a perfect example of that is Nissan providing motors for the upcoming McLaren Formula E team. McLaren will be joining the racing series for the ninth season which is set to kick off in early 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
insideevs.com

Citroen My Ami EV Buggy Sells Out In 18 Minutes

Citroen is pulling out all the stops to try to make its Ami electric quadricycle appeal to buyers, including creating special versions with extra appeal. One they made that really seems to have struck a chord with buyers is the Ami Buggy, initially unveiled as the Ami Buggy Concept. It was so well received as a concept that Citroen decided to put it into production, essentially turning it into a desirable collectible.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The AMG ONE Prove Why It's Worth $2.8 Million

After years of drooling over spy shots, the awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG ONE was finally unveiled earlier this month. The incredible creation from Affalterbach is the most extreme AMG yet and is powered by a Formula 1-sourced, mid-mounted, 1.6-liter V6 that produces a mesmerizing 1,049 horsepower, with the help of four electric motors.
CARS
ZDNet

Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 hands-on: All the power you need

I've been eagerly awaiting the release of the UK version of Zendure's huge SuperBase Pro 2000 power station. Regular readers will remember that last year I spent two months off-grid with the Jackery Explorer 1000 solar generator as my only source of power. OK, I did use car charging for my iPhone when traveling, but everything else -- laptop, drones, cameras -- relied on the Jackery for power.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

Act Fast If You Want A 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq represents a historic moment in the long and illustrious history of the Cadillac brand. Cadillac aims to be a fully electric brand by 2035 along with the rest of General Motors, and the Lyriq is the first step in that direction. This sleek EV was revealed more than a year before orders opened, which caused the hype behind this car to skyrocket to such levels that the brand has been forced to open order books for 2024 models. This comes after nearly 250,000 people showed their initial interest. Of those numbers, Cadillac identified 21,000 as serious leads. With official order numbers as yet unknown, it seems like the Lyriq is off to a great start. The 2023 allocation sold out rapidly, with the Debut Edition selling out in 20 minutes. But now you can pre-order a 2024 model, as reservations have officially opened on the Cadillac website.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy