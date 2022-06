Recently, the Society of Human Resources Executives surveyed approximately 3,100 HR executives about the benefits their companies are providing and of course the obvious ones – healthcare, retirement and paid time off – made the top of the list. But here’s something that should catch your attention if you’re a small business owner: more than 91% of the respondents also said that their company provides some sort of health benefits for mental health, which is up from 86% in 2018 and significantly higher than any levels seen over the past decade.

