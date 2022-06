SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his grandmother. Authorities say on June 22, they received a call on a suspicious person in the 100 block of Highway 97 in the Summerhill community. After getting new information, they went to a residence in the 100 block of Highway 315 in the Summerhill community. There, deputies found 77-year-old Dinah Davis Northcutt deceased. After investigating on the scene, deputies ruled this to be a homicide.

