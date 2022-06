PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The U.S. Supreme court struck down Roe v. Wade Friday seven weeks after leaked documents suggested they would. The conservative majority on the court wrote in the opinion that earlier justices were wrong to uphold a woman's right to an abortion. The constitution, they say, does not address abortion at all, so any laws related to it should be enacted by the states.

