ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs to release P Bradley Pinion

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6WyO_0gIc1hka00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to release veteran punter Bradley Pinion on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

The 28-year-old spent the past three seasons punting for the Bucs, after playing the first four years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. He struggled last year, both in his punting duties and as the kickoff specialist, but was also dealing with injury throughout the season.

The Bucs spent a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Georgia punter Jake Camarda, which was a clear sign the team was planning to move on from Pinion.

This move saves the Bucs around $2 million in salary cap space for the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled for Tuesday

According to reporting from Adam Schefter, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will face an NFL disciplinary hearing on Tuesday. According to the report, the hearing will take place before Sue L. Robinson, the NFL and the NFLPA’s jointly appointed disciplinary officer. Robinson is a former judge and served as the first woman Chief Judge for the District of Delaware, as well as being selected to serve on the Judicial Conference of the United States.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Bradley Junction, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bucs#49ers#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFN ranks Jags' front office 26th in the NFL

When looking at the struggles that the Jacksonville Jaguars have had, they need to do a better job of getting the right people in their front office. The task of fixing the present-day Jaguars will fall on Trent Baalke, who may be the most scrutinized general manager in the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn Football: Contract details released for three new assistant coaches

Auburn Football and head coach Bryan Harsin added a handful of members to the staff for the 2022 season, which included three new position coaches. Defensive Line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, as well as receivers coach Ike Hilliard and linebackers coach Christian Robinson, were hired in an effort to produce a boost to their respective positions in both on-field production and recruiting.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘I’ve got to make the play every single time’: Hawkeyes WR Nico Ragaini dialing in ahead of 2022

It’s a big year for Iowa Hawkeyes redshirt senior wide receiver Nico Ragaini. He understands that this is his final chance to impress prospective NFL draft scouts and leave his mark on Iowa City. How much Ragaini improves could be a direct indicator of how much the Iowa offense improves as a whole. Ragaini ended the 2021 season as Iowa’s third-leading receiver behind tight end Sam LaPorta’s 670 receiving yards and wide receiver Keagan Johnson’s 352. The 6-foot, 191 pound wide receiver out of Notre Dame High School in East Haven, Conn., finished last season with 26 grabs for 331 receiving...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR coach Tee Martin discusses what WR James Proche II must do to stay on field in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens are going to be relying on multiple young wide receivers to step up after the trade of fellow wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for draft capital that included a first-round pick. One of the pass catchers that could have a big role in 2022 is James Proche II, who has flashed plenty of potential.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy