A Florida teenager is headed to Harvard University after being accepted to all eight prestigious Ivy League schools.Ashley Adirika, 17, says she applied to every one of the schools after a friend encouraged her and told her to “shoot her shot”.And it proved worthwhile as she received offers and scholarships to each of them, and seven other top universities across the United States.What makes it even more impressive is that the chance of being accepted into one Ivy League university is between three and eight per cent.But that did not stop her from getting accepted into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth,...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO