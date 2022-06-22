ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Entire Graduating Class at All-Boys High School in New Orleans Accepted into College

Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The entire graduating class at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, La., is celebrating the fact that all of them have been accepted to college. What’s more, they earned a combined $9.2 million in scholarship awards. St. Augustine High School is a private, all-male college preparatory school...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Two Southeastern students named recipients of R.F. Lewis scholarships

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two Southeastern Louisiana University students have been named as participants in the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program, a scholarship and community program by the University of Louisiana System aimed that recognizing black men attending college that excel academically and as leaders in their communities. Nicholas Gibson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Best Colleges in Louisiana in 2022

This is one of the best-known higher education institutions in Louisiana. Being the states flagship institution, it attracts thousands of applicants each year, and only the best make it here. It ranks 153rd nationally, and its famous alumni include some serious names in all possible pheres in the US and globally.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Black Pride Weekend

Black Pride to Host Weekend Celebration - June 30 through July 3. After almost a full month of partying and a great New Orleans Pride parade, you may be thinking it's high time for a respite from the festivities. Perhaps, we've reached the hour to head inside, take off our rainbow-colored makeup, and recharge for New Orleans' next big celebration. As rejuvenating as that sounds, Black Pride of New Orleans and the LGBTQ community might just beg to differ. The Crescent City's LGBTQ celebration won't be over till the month of June bids adieu, and maybe, then, we can all have a rest. For now, though, Black Pride NOLA is seeking to round out this year's pride extravaganza in a true New Orleans' fashion. Starting June 30 and going nonstop till July 3, Black Pride NOLA will be hosting a weekend packed full of LGBTQ events, graciously asking us all to hold on to our party hats for just a little bit longer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LaPlace teen diagnosed with rare blood condition graduates as salutatorian

LAPLACE — Kamryn Scales of LaPlace was diagnosed with a rare blood condition called aplastic anemia when she was a seventh grader at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace. Fast forward five years, Scales is in remission and recently graduated as salutatorian from Cabrini High School in New Orleans.
LAPLACE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
NOLA.com

School closures in New Orleans can be traumatic. Study asks: What happens to the students?

When a school closes its doors, an emotional, sometimes chaotic period can follow for students and their families. In New Orleans, where charter schools are evaluated on academic, financial and organizational benchmarks to determine whether they can remain open, closures happen regularly. This year, four Orleans Parish public schools closed: two because of declining enrollment and two because their charters were not renewed after poor academic performance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Culture Aid NOLA to provide 2,000 Hurricane Kits for New Orleans Families on July 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies on July 16 at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Kits including canned water, shelf-stable foods, 5 gallon buckets, baby wipes, trash bags, children’s activity books, and other essential supplies will be available at July Supply. The giveaway will serve both walk-up and drive up guests, and will feature brass bands and DJ’s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Basilica of St. Stephen: Uptown New Orleans church joins rare, prestigious group

St. Stephen, the Catholic church whose six-sided spire has towered over Uptown since the late 1800s, has been named a basilica, joining a small and prestigious club. The Basilica of St. Stephen becomes only the third basilica in Louisiana — New Orleans' St. Louis Cathedral and the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Natchitoches are the others. There are about 90 more across the U.S.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Scholarships#Preparatory School#Highschool#St Augustine High School
iheart.com

New Orleans Church Designated A Basilica

A Catholic church in New Orleans is now one of the only three basilicas in the state. St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue was officially named a basilica last month. Designation as a basilica carries a certain sacramental significance for Catholics. It's unusual for a regular parish church to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma girls’ soccer team brings home Championship at Disney Memorial Day Soccer Tournament

“Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships” is a quote a team of young athletes in Terrebonne Parish has lived and played by for over half a decade. The Lady Wolfpack are a U10 youth recreational soccer team composed of 12 girls between the ages of 9-10, under the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association. They’ve dedicated themselves to their sport by perfecting their skills, attending soccer camps, training at Texas A&M University, and participating in programs at Nicholls State University. At the close of their final season as a recreational team, the Lady Wolf Pack were crowned champions of the 2022 Disney ESPN World Wide of Sports Memorial Day Soccer Tournament.
HOUMA, LA
Essence

The Ultimate ESSENCE Eats Food Guide

A list of some of the food trucks and vendors sure to please your palate at the ESSENCE Eats Food and Wine Festival in New Orleans. When you come to New Orleans, you come with the mindset that you’re going to eat a lot and you’re going to eat very, very well. If you are coming to the Big Easy to check out the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, we’re personally going to make sure you eat some of the best food out there. This will especially be the case at the first ESSENCE Eats Food and Wine Festival event, where both food and drink vendors from around the country will seek to please your palate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

‘Everybody was his best friend’: Family seeks justice for Jaece

NORCO — “I love you, Mom.”. Those words were a familiar exchange between Rhonda Johnson and her eldest son, Jaece Terrell Stroud. They were the last words the mother and son would ever say to each other, unbeknownst to them at the time, as Jaece left his Norco home with a family friend on April 15, 2022.
NORCO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Black Enterprise

Body of College Basketball Player Discovered After Tubing Accident with Girlfriend

The body of Louisiana State University Eunice basketball player Everette Jackson was found after he was swept away on the Payette River in Idaho nearly two weeks ago. According to The Idaho Stateman, the body was discovered Sunday after a week-long search. Someone witnessed Jackson fall from a tube while he went underwater near the Gem County Island Sports Complex in Emmett.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Places to go if you need to cool off in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — So many people are looking for relief from the heat. If you are out and about and need somewhere to cool off in Orleans Parish, the city says they do not have any specifically designated cooling centers at this time. Residents can seek shelter during the daytime at the following locations:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy