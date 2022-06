In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, it sounds as though Reilly Smith has been signed to a contract extension, though specifics of the deal have yet to be released. Meanwhile, former head coach Pete DeBoer has been named the new bench boss for the Dallas Stars. In other news, in an attempt to free up cap space, the Golden Knights announced last week that they traded Evgenii Dadonov to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Shea Weber. Last but not least, it was announced on Tuesday that the club has agreed to a two-year extension with defenceman Daniil Miromanov.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO