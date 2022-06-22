Fawn rescued after falling into Shawnee house window well

Children’s Mercy Kansas City is an independent children’s health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through age 21. At Children’s Mercy, we are committed to ensuring everyone feels welcomed within our walls. We strive to create a workplace that reflects the community we serve, as well as our core values of kindness, curiosity, inclusion, team and integrity.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO