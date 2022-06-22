ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, KS

Fawn rescued after falling into Shawnee house window well

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Linn County, Kansas, firefighter airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for life-threatening injuries on Monday has passed away. A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr....

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

No injuries after train derails in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- No one was hurt Friday after a train derailed near Bonner Springs, Kan. The derailment happened at 142nd Street and Loring Road. The Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department says 21 rail cars completely derailed, nine of which were low pressure tank cars transporting isobutane. No...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

4-county chase, standoff land Colorado woman behind Kansas bars

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado woman faces pending charges in two Kansas counties after she led deputies on a 4-county chase from Lyon Co. to the Love’s Truck Stop in Ottawa where a 3.5-hour standoff ensued. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 6:20 a.m. on...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Linn County, KS
Shawnee, KS
Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Shawnee, KS
Crime & Safety
Linn County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Linn County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Shawnee, KS
Oak Grove, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Oak Grove, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Shortage of feminine products affecting Kansas City

The Overland Park Police Department has confirmed that two people have died following a shooting Thursday morning in the 8400 block of England Street. Locals weigh in after Juul products are banned from the US market. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. At Smoketokz Smoke and Vape shop, Jacob Smith was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 82nd, Troost in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man is dead Friday night following a shooting at 82nd and Troost in Kansas City. The shooting call was reported to police at around 8:05 p.m. on Friday evening. There’s no immediate suspect information at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Fbi Agents#Accident#Fbi#The Grammy Museum
KMBC.com

Franklin County deputy with minor injuries after pursuit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — At 6:49 a.m. Saturday Lyon County Sheriff's Office was engaged in a vehicle pursuit that entered Franklin County. Franklin County deputies deployed spike strips in an attempt to end the pursuit. The deployment was successful, but the vehicle continued at a slow rate of speed...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Friends remember woman killed in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Friends are mourning the loss of Tammy Matsuo and hoping to help her family with final expenses. Matsuo died in a house fire in Overland Park on Monday morning. Her fiance, Adam Fetters, also died in the fire. Matsuo came to the U.S. from Bolivia...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Amazon vehicle ‘involved’ in crash that killed 2 in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An ongoing investigation into a deadly crash between a motorcycle and Chevrolet Cruze has led authorities to believe another vehicle was involved. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an Amazon vehicle was partly “involved in the crash, although the vehicle did not collide with the others.” Authorities believe the motorcyclist may have […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KCTV 5

Children’s Mercy Kansas City

Children’s Mercy Kansas City is an independent children’s health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children’s Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through age 21. At Children’s Mercy, we are committed to ensuring everyone feels welcomed within our walls. We strive to create a workplace that reflects the community we serve, as well as our core values of kindness, curiosity, inclusion, team and integrity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

New Troopers Assigned to Troop H

Trooper Saxton Pliley (l) and Trooper Jackson Schmedding (r). Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two recent graduates of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy have been assigned to Troop H, headquartered in St. Joseph. Trooper Saxton Pliley of Jamesport has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KCTV 5

KC man arrested after short chase through Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 24-year-old Kansas City man was arrested following a short chase Wednesday evening in Brown County. According to a report from the Brown County’s Sherriff’s office, a deputy attempted to pull over a speeding motorist at approximately 7:00 p.m. near Nighthawk, east of Horton, but the driver refused to stop.
BROWN COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy