ST. LOUIS – One man died and another man is battling critical injuries after a shooting outside of gas station Tuesday evening in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood. The shooting happened outside of the Crown Mart in the 900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard. Police identified Brandon Murphy, 28, as the victim who died in the shooting. Police say a man in his 20s is also in critical and unstable condition from the shooting as of Saturday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO