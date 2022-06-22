ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth College Football Looking to Get Back on Top of the Midwest Conference in 2022

By pwsadmin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monmouth College Fighting Scots football squad has claimed the Midwest Conference championship 3 times in the past 6 years. The 2020 season was canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. The Scots have won seven total titles since 2005. Current head coach Chad Braun has won the...

Carrie J. Bell

Carrie J. Bell, 43, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 2:32 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. She was born on April 6, 1979 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Pamela Jern. Carrie was raised by her grandparents, Lyle & Doris Brown. She graduated from Monmouth High School in 1995.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Stephen “Steve” Joe Wagher

Stephen “Steve” Joe Wagher, 77 of Abingdon, passed away at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. He was born December 6, 1944 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of Irvin and Lillian (Badgett) Wagher. He married Kathleen Kilpatrick on July 29, 1973 at the Abingdon Christian Church by Rev. Donald Hogan.
ABINGDON, IL
Dual Enrollment STEM Course Pathway

Quad Cities region students interested in preparing for four-year programs in science, technology, engineering or mathematics-related or STEM fields have a new opportunity to take university courses while they are still enrolled in high school. Students can get a jump start on university STEM-related courses and prepare for university-based academic...
COLLEGES
Donald “Don” Farris

Donald “Don” Farris passed away on June 21, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. at Monmouth Nursing Home after a long battle with coronary artery disease. Donald Burdette Farris was born on April 30, 1931, in Kansas City Kansas. He was the son of John Raymond and Clara Esther Stark Farris. Don grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and attended Kansas City schools, graduating from Wyandotte High School in 1950. Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 17, 1950, and went to basic training in San Diego, California. He served in the Night Flight Squadron based at Moffett Field, California. He also made two cruises to Korea on an aircraft carrier during the Korean conflict. Don received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1954. He then became and lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. Don married Mary Elliott on October 1, 1955 in Leavenworth, Kansas. They were married for 49 years and she preceded him in death on October 23, 2004. Together they had four children; Gregg, Patti, Brenda and Karri. Don was a member of the electrician’s union IBEW until his retirement. Most of his career was spent working at MUZAK in Kansas City, Missouri, where he worked from 1973 until his retirement in 1997. He also worked as a motion picture operator and stage hand through IASTE union #498. Don served as secretary of that union from 1952 until 2012. Don was an avid Kansas City Chiefs football fan and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Don moved to Monmouth, IL in 2012, and he worked part-time at Super Wash in Monmouth from 2012 until 2019. Don was a life-long member of the Roger E. Sherman Masonic Lodge since 1953. He became a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite in 1977 of which he is a life time member. Don was also a life-long member of the Abdallah Shrine since 1977. Don is survived by his children Gregg Farris of Chelsea, OK, Patti Myers and Bruce of Effingham, IL. Brenda Lipford and Mike of South Boston, VA. and Karri Painter and Mark of Monmouth, IL. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
MONMOUTH, IL
Mary I. Klinkradt

Mary I. Klinkradt, 74, of Galesburg, died at 6:13 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, in OSF St. Mary Medical Center with family at her side. She was born January 24, 1948, in Galesburg, the daughter of Russell Glenn and Eula V. (Clark) Bushnell. She married James H. Klinkradt on October 19, 2009, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2014.
GALESBURG, IL
Velma Louise (Hawkins) Carlson

Velma Louise (Hawkins) Carlson, age 94, of Alexis, IL, died on June 22, 2022 under the care of OSF Hospice at Seminary Manor, Galesburg, IL. Velma was born on April 28, 1928 to Fred William and Alta House Hawkins in Coldbrook Township. She lived in the Coldbrook area her entire life except for 2 years at Yates City, IL. She attended Lucas Grade School, Alexis High School and graduated from Galesburg High School with the Class of 1946.
ALEXIS, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo stop on Amtrak still not out of the question

For a number of years, Geneseo has looked forward to being told when to grab the ceremonial groundbreaking shovel for the proposed depot on a Chicago to points west route on Amtrak. During the Obama Administration, the proposal to expand passenger rail was made with Chicago as the Midwestern hub....
GENESEO, IL
Doris E. Hanson

Doris E. Hanson, 94, of Galesburg, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, 7:49 AM, at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Doris was born on January 22, 1928 in Copley Township, Knox County. She was the daughter of William E. and Margaret G. (Gilson) Johnson. Doris married the love of her life, Jerry R. Hanson on November 23, 1952 at the Galesburg Trinity Lutheran Church. Together they celebrated a life of 63 years before he preceded her in death on May 10, 2016. Doris is survived by her loving children, Marc (Shelli) Hanson of Monmouth, Bruce (Joyce) Hanson of Galena and Donna (Robert Saiz) Hanson of Phoenix, AZ; a granddaughter, Brooke (Adam) Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Marion (Bill) Mundy, Roberta (Harry) Gambrel and Bruce Johnson.
GALESBURG, IL
ROE #33 Receives Community Partnership Grant to Support Local Efforts in Developing Behavioral and Mental Health Within the Schools

A busy summer is ahead for the Regional Office of Education #33. After all the unknowns over the past two years through the pandemic within the local school districts, different opportunities for students were discovered as many worked together to achieve the goal of learning. Looking to the next school year this fall, Assistant Regional Superintendent Lori Loving says one grant the ROE received to assist schools is the Community Partnership Grant:
WARREN COUNTY, IL

