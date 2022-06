As record-high inflation has prompted consumer prices to soar, some U.S. households are feeling uneasy about their emergency savings, according to a new survey. More than half of the 1,025 adults (58%) surveyed by Bankrate between June 3 and 5, 2022, said they are concerned about the amount they have in emergency savings, up from 48% in 2021 and 44% in 2020. Of those who were uncomfortable with their emergency fund, 75% had no savings or not enough to cover at least three months’ worth of living expenses. Just 43% of those who were very uncomfortable have any savings at all.

