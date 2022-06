The price for El Paso County to keep the popular park north of Colorado Springs is set to rise by more than 4,700 percent next year. The State Land Board leases the property to El Paso County, which currently pays just $452 a year for the 91-acre open space. The current 25-year lease expires in December, and the new price is set to jump to $21,825 per year.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO