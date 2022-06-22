ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman rescued from hostage situation after sending note to restaurant with Grubhub order

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
[NBC News] — A 24-year-old New York woman was rescued from a hostage situation Sunday after sending a note to a restaurant through a Grubhub delivery order.

“Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious,” the woman wrote in the “Additional Instructions’ portion of her order to The Chipper Truck in the Bronx, stated the restaurant on their Facebook post.

Courtesy of: The Chipper Truck Cafe – Yonkers

The post said the woman ordered before 5 a.m.

“I’ve often heard of this happening but never thought it would happen to us. Thankfully we were open and able to help her,” the post said.

The New York City Police Department said officers responded to the scene at about 6:20 a.m, NBC News reported.

The suspect, Kemoy Royal, was arrested on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and sexual abuse.

Royal is also accused of attempting to rape a 26-year-old on June 15. He is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, and assault in connection with that case.

