ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Psychiatric patient who knifed cyclist to death 24 hours after walking out of hospital unit is still too dangerous to be freed 17 years on

By Andy Gardner For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A psychiatric patient who ambushed and stabbed a cyclist less than 24 hours after walking out of a hospital unit is still too dangerous to be freed.

John Barrett repeatedly stabbed 50-year-old Denis Finnegan with a kitchen knife after attacking him as he cycled through Richmond Park in south west London.

The paranoid schizophrenic had been given 'ground leave' from Springfield Hospital in Tooting, south London, on 1st September 2004 despite a long history of mental illness and violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yThpM_0gIbxODN00
John Barrett repeatedly stabbed 50-year-old Denis Finnegan with a kitchen knife after attacking him as he cycled through Richmond Park in south west London in September 2004
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ym3Z_0gIbxODN00
Barrett targeted Denis Finnegan because a voice in his head said should stab someone

Barrett was supposed to return in an hour, but instead he discharged himself and went to buy a set of kitchen knives because voices in his head had 'told him to kill someone'.

The following morning he went to Richmond Park where, through a 'chilling process of elimination', he selected a victim.

Barrett, now 58, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for life in March 2005. He was sentenced to a minimum term of 15-and-a-half years.

The Parole Board announced today that he had been denied his first bid to be paroled.

His hearing was heard last week - though Barrett decided not to speak to the panel. He used documentation to support his bid.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: 'We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board refused the release of Mr Barrett following an oral hearing. The panel also refused to recommend a move to open prison.

'Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

'A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsIen_0gIbxODN00
The Parole board today said Barrett, pictured, presented too great a risk to members of the public to release him from prison. They also denied his request to be moved into an open prison 

'Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing. Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

'It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.

'Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.

'Under current legislation he will be eligible for a further review in due course. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice.'

A summary of the panel's decision revealed that Barrett had been judged 'safe to be discharged' by a Mental Health Tribunal in October 2022.

The Parole Board hearing was told Barrett had suffered a 'slight setback' during a temporary release in February. No details were given.

The summary concluded: After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made in hospital settings and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Barrett was suitable for release to the community.

'While it was recognised that Mr Barrett's condition was currently stable and that risks were not be considered imminent if returned to the community, the panel considered that Mr Barrett was appropriately located in the hospital setting where outstanding levels of risk could continue to be addressed.

'He will be eligible for another parole review in due course.'

Barrett, then aged 41, from Putney, south west London, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He was sent to Broadmoor Hospital, in Crowthorne, Berkshire, to receive treatment. He has been locked up for 17-years.

Judge Scott-Gall told Barrett in 2005: 'This was a planned and unprovoked attack on a completely innocent member of the public, a family man who was a complete stranger to you chosen at random.

'You had forearmed yourself with a knife with a 12in blade which you had purchased the day before.

'Having taken a taxi to Richmond Park you started searching for somebody to kill.

'Tragically Mr Finnegan was cycling by and he was selected by you as a target, having met the criteria you had set yourself.

'You ambushed him and viciously stabbed him a number of times in the back and chest and then calmly walked off.'

The court had earlier heard an account of Mr Finnegan's dying words at the time he was attacked by Barrett near the park's Sheen Gate.

Prosecuting, Crispin Aylett said at the time: 'He (Barrett) lunged at him and stabbed him in the back and stabbed him twice more.

'Mr Finnegan, a former banker, asked him: 'What have I done?' Then the defendant walked away and he wondered to himself whether he had killed him or not.'

Mr Finnegan's brother John said outside court: 'It is the best result.

'It's disturbing to hear that three or four psychiatrists condemned his care. We knew there were gaps but not the enormity of it.

'I am appalled that there were people crying out to get help on his behalf and nothing was done.

'The assessment of people and the care given to them at the beginning should continue throughout their care.

'They should not be let loose and ignored.'

The court was told that three psychiatrists had all diagnosed him as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia with auditory hallucinations.

Defending, Merida Harford-Bell said that if it had not been for 'failings' in his care by the mental health services, Barrett might never have been free to kill.

'If his care had been better it is our submission that he would not have been out on the streets or in Richmond Park and he would not have been in a position to kill Mr Finnegan,' she said.

Between September 2002 and October 2003, Barrett had been detained in the Shaftesbury Clinic, a secure unit at Springfield Hospital in Tooting, after being convicted of a vicious knife attack on two patients and a nurse at nearby St George's Hospital.

He was conditionally discharged by a Mental Health Review Tribunal, but Ms Harford-Bell said there were a series of failings in his care after his release.

'There were huge gaps in time between him seeing, in particular, his consultant or anyone medically qualified,' she said.

She told the court that between November 2003 and August last year there were periods of 10 weeks, 13 weeks and 11 weeks when he was not assessed by a consultant despite a requirement for him to see a psychiatrist at least once a month.

During this time, Barrett's mental health deteriorated to the point where his partner Jane Whittaker became seriously worried about him.

He had launched an unprovoked verbal attack on a stranger in Putney and had also tested positive for cannabis, despite a condition that he should not touch the drug because it 'triggered psychotic episodes' in him.

On September 1 2004, Barrett returned to Springfield as a voluntary patient. He wanted to be admitted to an open ward, but there were no beds free so he was admitted again into the hospital's secure unit.

Ms Harford-Bell told the court Barrett was then given an hour's ground leave despite not even having been assessed by a consultant.

'He was not seen by the consultant when he was given ground leave,' she said. 'The consultant told the nurse over the telephone that he should be given ground leave without having herself assessed him.'

The circumstances surrounding Barrett's case were the subject of an investigation by South West London and St George's Hospital Mental Health NHS Trust, which runs Springfield.

The 400-page report revealed how a catalogue of systematic errors led to the tragic death of Mr Finnegan.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

Georgia's highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”Justin Ross Harris, 41, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. A judge sentenced him to life without parole as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes.All of the Georgia Supreme Court justices agreed that there was sufficient evidence to support Harris' convictions, but the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Grandmother who arranged ‘honour killing’ of daughter-in-law to be freed from prison after 15 years

A grandmother who arranged the murder of her daughter-in-law in 1998 is to be freed from prison after having a parole application accepted.Bachan Athwal, then 70, was jailed alongside her son Sukhdave in 2007 for the so-called honour killing of 27-year-old Surjit Athwal, who went missing during a trip to India in 1998.The Old Bailey heard how Bachan discovered Athwal had been having an affair and wanted to divorce her son but told family members this would only happen “over my dead body”.The court was told Bachan, now 85, was the matriarchal head of the west London family and exercised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatric Hospital#Mental Health Services#Broadmoor Hospital#Springfield Hospital#The Parole Board
The Independent

‘Honeytrap’ killer who helped murder 16-year-old lured to death by girlfriend to be freed from prison after 13 years

A murderer who helped kill a 16-year-old boy after he was lured to his death by his girlfriend is to be freed from prison after more than a decade.Andre Thompson, then 17, was jailed for his part in the 2008 “honeytrap” murder of Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London.Shakilus was lured to a quiet cul-de-sac by 15-year-old Samantha Joseph, where he was ambushed by love rival Danny McLean, 18, and five members of his gang, which included Thompson.The teenager, who had been in a month-long relationship with Joseph behind the back of her older boyfriend McLean, was beaten with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity

A 14-Year-Old Who Went Missing Over A Year Ago Was Found Dead In Vancouver

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. An Indigenous teen who was reported missing in May 2021 was found dead in Vancouver, B.C. Noelle O'Soup, who went by Elli, was from Port Coquitlam and Vancouver Police said that her "remains were discovered May 1 inside an apartment building."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: VA employee caught on camera brutally beating Vietnam veteran

A Veterans Affairs employee was captured on surveillance video brutally beating an elderly Vietnam veteran at a Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in April, according to a shocking video first revealed this week. Phillip Webb, 73, was attacked at the Fort McPherson VA clinic in Atlanta, Ga. on April 28,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

2 priests and man seeking refuge shot dead inside Mexican church: "The killers, not content with murdering them, have taken their bodies"

Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church where a man pursued by gunmen apparently sought refuge in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Uvalde gunman waited for grandfather to leave house before shooting grandmother – who is still unable to speak

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos waited for his grandfather to leave the house before shooting his grandmother in the face, lawmakers heard on Tuesday – as it was revealed that the 66-year-old is still unable to speak almost one month on from the attack.Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS), testified before the first Texas Senate public hearing on Tuesday morning about the ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Robb Elementary School.On 24 May, Ramos shot his grandmother Celia Gonzalez in the face at the home that...
UVALDE, TX
BBC

Five arrested in modern slavery raids

Five people have been arrested as part of a police probe into modern slavery. Properties in Romford, Burton-upon-Trent and Birmingham were raided by the National Crime Agency on Thursday. Officers suspected the five of being involved in "using forced labour to produce cannabis". In central Birmingham, officers arrested two men,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Charleston Press

56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as female prior to being placed in male prison, claims she was abused by male inmates and was denied surgery, lawsuit

A 56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as woman years before she was placed in a male prison, claims that she was abused by the male inmates during her stay in the prison and she was denied geni*al surgery. The trans woman, who is serving a sentence until 2024 for a felony drug offense, in the lawsuit claims she was discriminated and seeks no less than $50,000 in financial compensation and asks to be treated as a woman and transferred from the men-only correctional facility.
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Tanzania monkey attack: Baby dies after being snatched

A one-month-old baby boy has died in Tanzania after being snatched from his mother by a monkey which had gone into their house, authorities say. The child was being breastfed when a troop of monkeys invaded their home in Mwamgongo village in Kigoma, near the Gombe Nation Park in western Tanzania.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

436K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy