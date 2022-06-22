What to Watch Tonight: The Umbrella Academy Is Here to Save the Day (Again)

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Sing 2, The Mist, and Spiderhead. The Stephen King renaissance comes to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list on Friday, June 24. There are two King adaptations in the top 5 today. The Mist, the notoriously bleak 2007 adaptation of one of his early novellas, is at No. 2, and IT, the hit 2017 adaptation of his most epic horror novel, is at No. 4. They were 2 and 3 yesterday, and it was fun that they were right next to each other, but it's cool that they're both in the top 10 at all. No. 1 for the second day in a row is Sing 2, the highest-grossing animated film of 2021. Kids love Sing 2, so get used to hearing Reese Witherspoon sing "Let's Go Crazy" over and over again. Dystopian sci-fi thriller Spiderhead is at No. 3, and Roman rom-com Love & Gelato rounds out the top 5.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO