TV Series

What to Watch Tonight: The Umbrella Academy Is Here to Save the Day (Again)

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Netflix's most popular shows is back. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is out today, and it's time for another round of saving the universe from impending apocalypses by a team of ragtag orphan superheroes. It's a weird one, folks. Also out later today is HBO's return to Chernobyl...

Outer Banks Season 3: Cast, Latest News, Release Date, and Everything to Know

We've been patiently waiting for news about Outer Banks Season 3. After all, next month marks one year since we last saw the adventures of John B. (Chase Stokes) and his treasure-hunting friends unfold on our screens. Thankfully, Netflix is beginning to announce updates about the third season of the series, and TV Guide will be collecting and sharing all that information here before the next installment drops.
TV SERIES
The New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies Coming in July

The new Amazon Prime Video shows and movies in July cover pretty much the whole spectrum of entertainment, from militaristic revenge thrillers to progressive teen high school rom-coms. Get your Fourth of July decorations out a few days early for The Terminal List (July 1), a Navy SEAL thriller starring Chris Pratt as a man on a mission to avenge his fallen squadmates. Later in the month is Billy Porter's Anything's Possible (July 22), a high school romantic comedy with an overdue twist: a trans girl as the object of affection. The big movie release of the month is House of Gucci, which starts streaming on July 2. Amazon's free streaming service Freevee gets Bones at the top of the month.
TV & VIDEOS
Your Ultimate Guide to What to Stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, and More in July 2022

We're halfway through the year — congratulations on making it this far — but we're approaching the end for a couple of our favorite shows. The best shows and movies to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more include the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and Better Call Saul, which wraps up its series as maybe mankind's greatest invention. But it's also the beginning of great new things, like HBO's The Rehearsal and Amazon Prime Video's Paper Girls.
TV & VIDEOS
What to Watch Tonight: Shameless Alum Jeremy Allen White Returns to Chicago in The Bear

There's a lot cookin' on TV today, especially if you're in the market for a dark comedy set in a dining establishment called The Original Beef of Chicagoland. Frankly, everyone should be in the market for that. You'll find the restaurant in question in FX's new Hulu exclusive The Bear, starring Shameless' Jeremy Allen White. That guy can't escape Chicago! If you want to chase it with something lighter and sunnier, check out the HBO Max comedy Gordita Chronicles, set in 1980s Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
Maya Rudolph
Colm Feore
All the New HBO and HBO Max Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

You know it's a quiet month on HBO Max when the most high-profile premiere is a Pretty Little Liars reboot. Kidding! Kind of! In any case, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin won't hit the platform until later in July, so until then, you can entertain yourself with new shows from Insecure's Issa Rae (her latest comedy is called Rap Sh!t) and Nathan for You's Nathan Fielder (his latest is called The Rehearsal).
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates: When NCIS, FBI, Survivor, and More Return

Fall premiere season is usually the last two weeks of September, and CBS will be among the first broadcast networks to debut new fall episodes, but it will also have some of the latest premieres of the season. Things kick off on Sept. 17 with a new season of 48 Hours, butNCIS: Los Angeles fans will have to wait until Sunday, Oct. 9 to get new episodes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
12 Shows Like Outer Banks to Watch Until Outer Banks Season 3 Is Released

It's time to pack up the car, round up the kids, and go absolutely nowhere for the summer, because you've got TV to watch. The best substitute for a beach vacation is to watch others on a beach vacation, which is one reason why Netflix's Outer Banks is so popular. Another reason Outer Banks is so popular? Hot teens, treasure hunting, and mystery in lawless waters.
TV SERIES
The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, June 24

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Sing 2, The Mist, and Spiderhead. The Stephen King renaissance comes to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list on Friday, June 24. There are two King adaptations in the top 5 today. The Mist, the notoriously bleak 2007 adaptation of one of his early novellas, is at No. 2, and IT, the hit 2017 adaptation of his most epic horror novel, is at No. 4. They were 2 and 3 yesterday, and it was fun that they were right next to each other, but it's cool that they're both in the top 10 at all. No. 1 for the second day in a row is Sing 2, the highest-grossing animated film of 2021. Kids love Sing 2, so get used to hearing Reese Witherspoon sing "Let's Go Crazy" over and over again. Dystopian sci-fi thriller Spiderhead is at No. 3, and Roman rom-com Love & Gelato rounds out the top 5.
MOVIES
What to Watch This Weekend: Westworld Comes Back Online

You have a lot of options for things to watch this weekend. There's Loot, an Apple TV+ comedy series in which Maya Rudolph gets cheated on by Adam Scott; there's the premiere of Downton Abbey: A New Era, the second Downtown Abbey movie, on Peacock; and there's Man vs. Bee, a whole show about Mr. Bean getting chased around by a bee. Or maybe for you there's only Westworld, which is returning to confuse us for another season on Sunday.
TV SERIES
Best Live TV Streaming Services For 2022

There are tons of live TV streaming services out there for you to subscribe to. Here's what you should know about each of them before making a decision. Best for live TV and on-demand streaming: Hulu + Live TV Best for sports fans: fuboTVBest for replacing cable: YouTube TV. Large...
Berlin, DE
Tokyo, JP
Brazil
10 Small Town Shows Like Hart of Dixie to Watch If You Love Hart of Dixie

No one is above a show about a charmingly weird small town. Hart of Dixie, which ran on the CW from 2011 to 2015, is an exemplar of the genre. Rachel Bilson stars as Zoe Hart, a doctor who moves from New York City to the Southern town of Bluebell, Alabama, to take over her father's medical practice after his death. It's a fun, quirky fish-out-of-water story that left us with a lot of fond memories. It's a show that's easy to rewatch and even easier to miss.
TV SERIES

