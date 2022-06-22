Strong wins Republican primary runoff in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District

Dale Strong defeated Casey Wardynski in the Republican primary runoff election for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District on June 21, 2022. Strong received 63.4% of the vote and Wardynski received 36.6%. Strong will face Kathy Warner-Stanton (D) in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R), first elected in 2010, ran for the U.S. Senate rather than seeking re-election, creating an open seat. Brooks did not make an endorsement in this race.

Strong served as the chairman of the Madison County Commission in 2022 and has held this position since 2012. He was a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT) in the Monrovia area. Strong described himself as “a pro-life Christian who will stand up for the unborn and fight for our Christian values.” He said, “These values are under attack today by those who want to control what we read on social media and what our children are taught in school.”

Wardynski served as the assistant secretary of the Army for manpower and reserve affairs under former President Donald Trump (R) from 2019 to 2020. He also served as the superintendent of Huntsville city schools from 2011 to 2016. Wardynski described himself as “a proud, pro-Trump conservative Republican who answered the call when President Trump asked me to be his Assistant Secretary of the Army.” He said, “I am committed to advancing the America First Agenda. I am not afraid to take on The Swamp and the special interests who fought President Trump at every turn. I will fight Joe Biden when he tries to roll back the progress created under President Trump.”