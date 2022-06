CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — Missing. On June 22, 2022, Jamie Glenda Ott left the area of Robert Walker Road in Citronelle, AL and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and white shorts. She is possibly traveling in a white pickup truck but her direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jamie Glenda Ott, please contact the Citronelle Police.

CITRONELLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO