Sheridan Memorial Hospital announces the late summer opening of a new Primary Care practice to serve patients of all ages in downtown Sheridan at 61 South Gould St. The office will open with six providers who are currently part of the SMH staff in the Internal Medicine clinic, including Dr. Kristopher Schamber, Dr. Chris Prior, Diana Charlson FNP-BC, Jeffrey Shideman FNP-C DNP, Jessica Neau PA-C, and Rebekah Montgomery FNP-C DNP. Two additional providers are scheduled to start by September- Dr. Erica Rinker, a family physician currently working in Buffalo, and Dr. Derek Redinger, an internist who will be returning home from Idaho.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO