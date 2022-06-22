ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum indicted for fraud

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Steve Cannon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tallahassee Mayor and former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum was indicted Wednesday on multiple charges alongside Gubernational Candidate Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, officials said.

Gillum, 42, and Lettman-Hicks, 53, both of Tallahassee are facing 19 charges of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Court records show the two fraudulently solicited and obtained funds from multiple entities and individuals between 2016 and 2019.

The pair, allegedly, got the money by leading people to believe the funds were being used for a legitimate reason before funneling the cash through a company owned by Lettman-Hicks. Officials said the 53-year-old disguised payments from the business to Gillum as payroll payments.

Gillum was additionally charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The 42-year-old notably ran against the current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018.

The defendants could face up to 20 years for wire fraud and up to five years for making false statements.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks are expected to make an initial appearance at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI investigated the case and Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen M. Kunz and Andrew J. Grogan are prosecuting the case.

