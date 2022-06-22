ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

Lake County Triple Homicide Suspect Now Being Held Without Bail

wlip.com
 3 days ago

(Waukegan, IL) A man accused of killing his three children in Round Lake Beach has had his bond modified. Jason Karels was being...

www.wlip.com

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police, crashing car into pond near Round Lake Park

A Waukegan man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police and ran into a wooded area after crashing his car into a retention pond near Round Lake Park. Jeremy Point, 39, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, possession of hypodermic needles, possession […] The post Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police, crashing car into pond near Round Lake Park appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ROUND LAKE PARK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gas station shooting, Racine man charged with attempted homicide

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a June 13 shooting. Prosecutors say Floyd Cooper, 25, shot a man he knew inside a gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Racine police were called to a...
RACINE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot at apartment complex in Waukegan

A 19-year-old man was shot in front of an apartment building in Waukegan during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning, police said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 12:20 a.m. Friday to the 2000 block of Pine Street in Waukegan for a report of a shooting. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Joe […] The post 19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot at apartment complex in Waukegan appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
WAUKEGAN, IL
Round Lake Beach, IL
Round Lake Beach, IL
Lake County, IL
Waukegan, IL
Round Lake, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Waukegan, IL
Lake County, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

McHenry man charged with resisting arrest while holding 2-year-old daughter, causing baby to hit head

A McHenry man was charged after he allegedly resisted police arrest while he was holding his two-year-old daughter, causing the baby to hit her head on a door on Tuesday in McHenry. David Starke, 40, of the 5200 block of Woodrow Avenue in McHenry, was charged with two counts of domestic battery, causing a child […] The post McHenry man charged with resisting arrest while holding 2-year-old daughter, causing baby to hit head appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MCHENRY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

21-year-old man seriously hurt after being shot at Beach Park residence

Detectives are investigating after a 21-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in front of a residence in Beach Park early Saturday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 11000 block of West 33rd Street in Beach Park around 1 a.m. Saturday. Lake […] The post 21-year-old man seriously hurt after being shot at Beach Park residence appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
BEACH PARK, IL
Chicago Journal

4-year-old girl beaten to death in Chatham

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl's death has been ruled a homicide due to child abuse after she was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with trauma all over her body late Friday night, authorities said. Police were called to Comer Children's Hospital around 11:00 p.m. last night after a 4-year-old girl...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide; teens charged in 14-year-old's killing

RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine teens have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a March 13 shooting. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Emonjae Kinney and 15-year-old Micah Lminggio in the fatal shooting of Eugene Henderson, 14. Kinney is also charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Police were called to...
RACINE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police tase Waukegan man who allegedly tried reaching for gun in Round Lake Park

A 34-year-old man was tased when he allegedly reached for his gun after police responded to a large fight in Round Lake Park early Sunday morning. Eloy Leal, 34, of Waukegan, was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession or use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of […] The post Police tase Waukegan man who allegedly tried reaching for gun in Round Lake Park appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ROUND LAKE PARK, IL
NewsBreak
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder in unincorporated Aurora. Police say deputies were called to the 900 block of Hill Avenue early Thursday morning for a report of shots fired. Police found a man inside a residential trailer with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Rush Copley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

3 shot, including two 15-year-old boys in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are shot including two 15-year-old boys in the Chatham neighborhood Friday afternoon. Police said around 3:10 p.m., two boys and a woman, 30, were on the sidewalk, in the 8100 block of South King Drive, when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired shots.The first 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The second 15-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.There's no information on if anyone is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Man Wanted in Racine Shooting Could Be in Kenosha, Lake County

(Racine, WI) Police in Racine, Wisconsin are looking for a suspect in a shooting, and he could be in this area. Police say Michael Shawn Boyd Jr. is the suspect in a May 15th shooting, and also has an outstanding warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. An alert issued...

