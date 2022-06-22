ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

Skateboarding Contest @ Krysko Park

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A skateboarding camp AND Contest hits Shelby's Krysko Park this Friday, & Saturday. The Skateboard Clinic & exhibition's set for this Friday! Saturday's...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

K96 FM

Load Up The Range Days Bus, Gus

The 45th Annual Montana Range Days, hosted by our Toole County Conservation District & the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will be loading up the buses tomorrow (Wednesday) morning & heading on out to visit & tour CHS, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bar S Feedlot & Big Sky Wholesale Seeds here in Shelby. BTW, if you're working up a hunger, there'll be a MT Wool Growers Lamb BBQ this morning at 11, in Ethridge, & a Beef Banquet later this afternoon out at the Seewald Building at the Shelby fairgrounds. All this good grub is just another highlight of Montana Range Days.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

A Bonnie Night @ SBY Senior Center

The Triangle Squares Quilt Guild meets at 6:30, this evening (Tuesday) over at our Shelby Senior Center. Tonight's Quilt Guild meeting will be extra with Bonnie from Quilt with Class presenting the program.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

FAST 3 Days In Shelby

The first 3 days of this week is careening by like a blink of an eye as Shelby hosts the 45th Annual Range Days. As the final day draws to a close, the MRD Awards Ceremony is scheduled for this afternoon (Wednesday,) at 2, out at the Seewald barn on the fairgrounds. Shelby High School ag man, Thad White, reports, there have been close to 12,000 participants over the past 44 years with 93 students receiving close to $100,000 in scholarship money to pursue degrees. Montana Range Days CAN'T exist without support from our LOCAL & state business. This week's been no exception. Besides that, we don't/won't ever again have to hire a professional rainmaker...look what happened when Colter Brown came to town. for Montana Range Days. We'll put your phone number on speed dial, Colter.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Welcome To Range Days

The 45th Annual Montana Range Days, hosted by the Toole County Conservation District & the Natural Resources Conversation Service, is going strong & running full tilt today (Monday) through Wednesday. Shelby High School Ag Educator, Thad White, reports, "We are excited to have hundreds of students & adults here in Shelby, & back out on the range, learning more about Montana's LARGEST natural resource, rangeland." Tomorrow's (Tuesday) will kick off with a special viewing of Legend's Park & Carousel, then head out to Torgerson's to learn about the history of Torgerson's, precision farming, scouting & on farm trials. The Hill County Conservation-District will be on hand with a drone demonstration too, then it's on to Oilmont, & the KW Insurance-Happy Steer Ranch to check out some sustainable grazing management techniques. The steers may be "happy," but I think we're even happier to have the 45th Annual Montana Range Days come to our Golden Triangle. I'll be blogging soon on more Montana Range Days activities on my Puff Man Blog.
SHELBY, MT
City
Shelby, MT
Shelby, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
K96 FM

100 Years STRONG In Toole County

Our Marias Museum will be presenting "100 Years of Oil & Gas in Toole County" on Saturday (6/25) afternoon. All the historical FUN will get underway at 2, with an ice cream social along with musical entertainment by Terry Schwindt & friends. Here's our invitation to join the celebration of the industry that shaped Toole County. This affords a special, opportunity to view photos & letters along with learning the "story-behind-the-story" of those to dared to take a risk & go full tilt for that infamous black gold. I think I speak for all us when I say, "we're thankful & proud to call Toole County our home. Hope to see you Saturday at 2...
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

Summer Will Be Swell With Miss Buxel

GOOD news for Shelby! Miss Buxel's summer program is set & ready to go for the summer. There are openings right now, & you can call 450 4550, for more information. With Miss Buxel's summer program, this Summer 22 can be not only a FUN experience, but a learning experience too...
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

FT Harrison’s Looking At 80!

This month, Fort William Henry Harrison down in Helena, is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the formation of the First Special Service. Back in 1942, the top-secret unit was a combined WW11 fighting force made up of hand-picked U.S. & Canadian soldiers who set the standard for today's Special Forces. Prior to the commemoration, the beautiful Orpheum Theatre in Conrad, will host & present the historical documentary, "The Devil's Brigade: To Helena & Back." The screening's FREE, & set for NEXT Tuesday evening, the 28th, at 7, at the Orpheum. Tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at 2:30, Wendy Paulson from the Pondera Arts Council along with the infamous Gus Chambers from Montana PBS will be my special guests on the Puff Man Show. Thanks to the Pondera Arts Council, the film will be FREE to the public with a Q & A will follow...
HELENA, MT
K96 FM

Father’s Day In Chester Park

A Father's Day Sunday morning worship service by Our Savior's Lutheran Church is planned for tomorrow morning at 10:30, over in Chester City Park. Sunday's Father's Day service will be followed by a potluck & pie auction. Please feel free to bring along a healthy salad or tasty dessert to share if you plan to stay for the potluck, & HAPPY Father's Day to ALL dads here on the Montana Hi-Line!
CHESTER, MT
#Skateboarding#Krysko
K96 FM

Conrad’s Rockin’ & Taking It 2 The Streets

"Rock the Block" is coming up in Conrad, on Saturday, July 16th, & right NOW, the Conrad Business Association is looking for street vendors for the weekend. You can get all the vendor information from Kit at 576 7144. BTW...if you want to show off your car or motorcycle, why not join the Rock the Block Car/Motorcycle Show! Everybody's talkin,' & Conrad's going to be rockin' come Saturday, the 16th.
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

46% Have Cancer

46% of patients who receive platelets NEED blood! In fact, every 2 seconds, someone in the United States NEEDS blood! The North Country's coming to the rescue...a Community Blood Drive has been scheduled for this afternoon (Tuesday) up in Sunburst, at the Methodist Church. Keep in mind on average, only 3% of our population donates blood on a yearly basis. If you can, please donate the Gift of Life this afternoon between 12:30, & 5, & help keep someone alive.
SUNBURST, MT
K96 FM

Farm Marketing On The Front

Choteau's Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market will kick off for the 22 summer season on 4th of July weekend! The marketing FUN begins Saturday, July 2nd, & runs full tilt every Saturday, through the 24th of September. There'll be a cornucopia of delicious fruit, vegetables, breads, crafts & flowers every Saturday between 9, & 1, at the Visitor Information Center.
CHOTEAU, MT
K96 FM

It’s Talk Of The Town In Conrad

Conrad's "All Around Town" rummage sales, close to 40 sales in & around Conrad Town, will be going FULL TILT this Friday & Saturday. Don't worry about a thing...the list of all the sale sites will be available at Closet Consignment Boutique tomorrow (Friday) between 10, & 5:30. Several of the sales will begin tomorrow, ALL sales will run on Saturday, from 8, to 4, & there'll even be a select few sales on Sunday. You can call Closet Consignment Boutique with any questions at 278 5343. We may be on dry land here in our Golden Triangle, but let's go "Saleing,"yard saleing this weekend in & around Conrad...
CONRAD, MT
NewsBreak
Sports
K96 FM

School Starts Monday In Valier

VACATION Bible School...the Valier Methodist Church will be holding their Vacation Bible School this coming Monday, the 13th, through Wednesday, the 15th. The fun will run from 9 to noon on Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, for children in K-6. If you'd like to preregister your child, please call 279 3473, by this Saturday, & leave a message...
VALIER, MT
K96 FM

Hey Mom, What’s For Lunch?

We'll be finding out today...our Shelby Summer Food Programs gets underway today (Wed 6/8) over at the Shelby Elementary Cafeteria, & lunch will be on the platter every day through Friday, August 12th, from 11, to 12:30. Don't worry about a thing...they'll be serving up breakfast too, weekday mornings between 8, & 10, as we continue to enjoy Summer 22.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Cool Cars @ Shelby Carousel

Our Shelby Carousel's tonight (Friday) from 5, until 8, & tomorrow on(Saturday from noon until 8. They'll be open this Sunday too, & the Hi-Line Antique & Classic Car Club will be cruising into the carousel this Sunday morning at 11. Come check out the cars & visit with car club members before you grab some ice cream & ride the carousel. It's all going to be swell this weekend at the Shelby Carousel.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Addisyn Bengtson Spearheading Marias Fairgrounds Flagpole Project

Since the age of eight, Addisyn Bengtson has been active in 4-H, finding her passion in livestock, vet science, and cake decorating projects. As she has grown, she has added the Teen Leadership project, where a teen develops a project of their own for the year and builds their leadership skills through the process. When selecting a project this year, Addisyn said, “I noticed there weren’t a lot of flags in the barns at the (Marias) fairgrounds, but we have a lot of veterans come to the fair and it’s good to show respect for them at a big event.”
CUT BANK, MT
K96 FM

KILLER Grizzlies In Glacier

For more than half a century, grizzly bears roamed free in our national parks without causing a human fatality. This all changed on an August 1967, evening when 2 separate & unrelated campers, a distance apart, were savagely mangled & killed by enraged bears. Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, I'll have Jack Olsen's true account of the grizzly attack over in Glacier, "Night of the Grizzlies" up for grabs on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The Chicago Tribune reports "Night of the Grizzlies" is "A breathtaking, thrilling fascinating book...suspense that makes it impossible to put down." 9 pages of bone chilling photographs by the Flathead Valley's George Ostrem, are featured in the book. Be the 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question & WIN this page turner. You'll want to stock up on bear spray on your next visit to Glacier...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

Vendors? Jump Back-Call Jack

If you're a vendor, & would like to work our Shelby Kite Festival coming up one week from this Saturday, on the 11th, contact Jack...Jack Widmar's hunting up vendors to work the festival. You can contact Jack at 424 2358. BTW, Jack will be back on the Puff Man Show at 2:30, NEXT Thursday, the 9th, at 2:30, to give us a "progress report" on our 7th Annual Shelby Kite Festival. It's all going to be fine as we get set to "Fly the Hi-Line" Saturday, June 11th.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Browning’s Brittney Wagner Named a UM Presidential Leadership Scholar

MISSOULA – The Davidson Honors College at the University of Montana recently announced recipients of the 2022 Presidential Leadership Scholarship, the University’s most prestigious academic recognition for incoming students. The 24 Presidential Leadership Scholars, including Browning's Brittney Wagner, were chosen from the DHC’s largest-ever cohort of applicants from...
BROWNING, MT
Shelby, MT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

