Lenoir police: Reward offered in March 2021 disappearance of 32-year-old woman

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Lenoir police said Tuesday that they’re searching for a missing 32-year-old woman who was reported missing in 2021.

Family members said they last spoke to April Reid on Feb. 28, 2021 and that she was last seen on a surveillance camera in Hickory two weeks prior. Her family then reported her missing to authorities on March 20, 2021.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke to her family who said they went to check on Reid and found her purse and phone at her apartment. Loved ones said nothing appeared to be touched inside her apartment at the time of her disappearance and that much of her clothing was still there when they checked.

“April just had a kindness about her. She loved to make people happy no matter where she was at,” said her aunt Tessa Bowman.

Officials said Reid did not have a car and traveled with acquaintances. She is described as being five feet, five inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Reid’s family said she also has a disability and uses a cane to get around.

“We need closure. We need people to just come forward. If it was your sister or your mother or it was your best friend, you would want to know what happened,” Bowman said.

Detectives said they have investigated her disappearance and have been unable to find her.

Anyone with information on where Reid may be is asked to call the City of Lenoir Police Department’s Communications Center at 828-757-2100.

Authorities are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Reid’s whereabouts. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling 828-758-8300.

No other details have been released at this point.

