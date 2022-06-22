ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, TX

Dutch Bros Coffee opening in Lantana this week

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 2 days ago
A new coffee shop will open this week in Lantana, the company announced in a news release Tuesday. “We’re so excited to be part of the Lantana...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chandler’s Kitchen to open in Flower Mound

Chandler's Kitchen is set to open in Flower Mound in July. (Courtesy Chandler's Kitchen) Chandler’s Kitchen is expected to open July 1 in Flower Mound. It will be located at 890 Parker Square Road, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant does not have a menu yet, but it has posted photos of its steak and schnitzel to be offered on Facebook.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens 3rd DFW location

Bonchon has opened its third restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The store is located in the Frisco Village Shopping Center at 4760 Preston Road at Preston and Lebanon. "Bringing another location this close to our corporate headquarters is a special moment for us as a team and as a brand," CEO Flynn Dekker said in a company press release. "Since we've relocated to Dallas in 2020, the city has shown nothing but love to our existing Bonchon locations. There is so much interest in Korean culture right now. Since we are a brand born in Korea, it really connects with what we offer. So, we are ramping up our growth in DFW — investing in the community to expand our footprint throughout the area."
DALLAS, TX
Kids Clothing Store Fave Finds a New Permanent Home in Fort Worth — and Ballet Takes Over the Lawn

Collins + Conley knows well dressed babies. And it's opened a new permanent store in Fort Worth's The Shops at Clearfork. A children’s clothing store turned short term pop-up shop at The Shops at Clearfork has decided to put down permanent roots in the Fort Worth shopping mecca. Collins + Conley will open the doors to its new permanent storefront at 5254 Monahans Avenue this Friday, June 24 — and the grand opening fun will last through the entire weekend.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Dayne's Craft Barbecue is On the Move, Headed Home

Fans of Lola’s Trailer Park in Fort Worth and its side-hustle barbecue pop-up, Dayne's Craft Barbecue, have received two bits of bad news recently. Not only is the popular live music bar relocating, but the pair are splitting up (albeit amicably). No worries though; both will reopen soon. Dayne’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant temporarily closed after inspector finds animal feces in food

A popular Texas pizza restaurant was just closed after a health inspector found animal feces in food that was to be served to customers. It can be hard to keep rodents, bugs, and other critters at bay when operating a restaurant. However, customers expect that when they purchase food from an eatery, the restaurant has taken all necessary steps to comply with health code regulations.
TEXAS STATE
Rodeo Goat prepares for opening at Casa Linda Plaza

It’s close to opening time for Rodeo Goat’s Casa Linda Plaza location. The burger joint will open in the former Highland Park Cafeteria space in mid-July, a spokesperson for the company says. Highland Park Cafeteria closed in May 2020 after 95 years in business. Rodeo Goat was co-founded...
DALLAS, TX
Mattito’s enjoying warm welcome to Flower Mound

The new Mattito’s restaurant opened about a month ago in Flower Mound and has been busy ever since. “The reception from everybody in town has really been fabulous,” said Jeff Frankel, founder and owner of Mattito’s. “There were a couple quiet days early on, but boy, it caught on quickly after that … We really appreciate everybody in Flower Mound making us feel extremely welcome.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Miss Southlake And Teen Win Preliminary Awards

Miss Southlake and Miss Southlake Outstanding Teen won awards during their first night of preliminary competition earlier this week. On Tuesday, June 21, Miss Southlake Landry Champlin and Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen J-Belle Kimbrell headed to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson to compete in the preliminary rounds for Miss Texas and Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen competitions. According to a media release, Landry won Overall Talent and a $1,000 scholarship for her rendition of Frank Sinatra's “That’s Life.” Meanwhile, J-Belle won Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and a $500 scholarship to go along with it. On the second night of preliminaries, J-Belle also won Overall Talent and another $500 scholarship for her rendition of "The Wizard And I" from "Wicked."
SOUTHLAKE, TX
New Winery on South Main

Those familiar with Hindu mythology might recognize the name Soma, god of wine, which symbolizes the city’s new winery, sitting on the corner of South Main Street. Soma Winery has been a two-year passion project, with a hiatus taken during the pandemic before a soft opening in April. Although it has its own meaning, Soma multitasks as an abbreviation for South Main.
FORT WORTH, TX
Boerne Akustik Opens In Southlake

A new audio company is turning up the volume at a brand new store in Southlake. Originally founded in the 1960s as Custom Designs LTD., Boerne Akustik is an audio business that specializes in its own brand of loudspeaker systems that can be customized with volume and listening levels that work for you. Owner Chris Tupper says the customer is essential to designing their personalized speaker system to their liking.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
