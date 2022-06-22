ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recurring Brain Tumors Shaped by Genetic Evolution and Microenvironment

Researchers have discovered that infiltrating gliomas, a common brain and spinal cord tumor, are shaped by their genetic evolution and microenvironment, a finding that could lead to more targeted treatments. “We have identified epigenetic alterations at recurrence that are not only prognostic in some cases, but may lead to...

MedicalXpress

Scientists unravel mystery of rare neurodevelopmental disorder, provide definitive diagnoses to 21 families worldwide

A collaborative team of scientists led by Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine has discovered 15 additional genetic mutations in the KCNK9 gene that cause a neurodevelopmental syndrome. Symptoms of the disorder range from speech and motor impairment to behavioral abnormalities, intellectual disability and distinctive facial features. "Until now, only...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New finding improves tumor response to immunotherapies

Researchers from The University of Western Australia and Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute have found a new way to improve treatment of tumors that previously did not respond to immunotherapies. Immunotherapy is a treatment that uses certain parts of a person's immune system to fight diseases such as cancer. It...
CANCER
Interesting Engineering

A new, highly effective light therapy can target and kill cancer cells

The promise of cancer therapies offers renewed hope for the many who suffer from the disease. In the latest news in cancer treatment, a European team of engineers, physicists, neurosurgeons, biologists, and immunologists from the U.K., Poland, and Sweden has conceived of a new form of photoimmunotherapy (in other words, light-based) that targets and destroys cancer tumors in patients with impressive efficiency, according to a report by The Guardian published on Friday.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Porous cells lead to poorer livers

Need another reason to think twice before ordering that extra helping of fries? It could lead to a higher risk of developing liver cancer. Cases of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—a type of fatty liver disease that might also lead to cancer—are on the rise, and treatment remains elusive. A research group led by Osaka Metropolitan University took a potential step toward suppression and treatment of NASH-associated liver cancer with their research using obese mice that explains the importance of secreted proteins from cell membrane pores formed in cells in the vicinity of cancer cells in the tumor microenvironment for cancer development. Their findings were published in Science Immunology.
CANCER
CBS Boston

Ability to stand on one leg may be indicator of overall health

BOSTON - A new study suggests if you can't stand on one leg for even a short period of time, you could be at an increased risk of death.As we age, we tend to lose muscle strength, flexibility, and balance which puts us at increased risk of falls, the leading cause of injury-related death in people 65 and older.  But balance is a risk factor that isn't routinely tested at a doctor's office. To identify such a test, researchers in Brazil looked at more than 1,700 middle-aged and older adults. They asked them to stand on one leg with the other foot resting on the calf of the standing leg and with their arms by their sides. They found that the inability to stand one-legged for 10 seconds was associated with an 84% greater risk of death over the next seven years. Those who failed were more likely to be obese, have heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. That doesn't mean if you can't stand on one leg you're going to die, but it could be an indicator of your overall health and fitness and should prompt you and your doctor to address any underlying issues.
BOSTON, MA
verywellhealth.com

What Is Nocturnal Polyuria?

Nocturnal polyuria is a condition that causes an overproduction of urine at night. It is a type of nocturia, a condition in which an individual wakes up at least twice during the night to go to the bathroom. Most people with nocturia are over the age of 60, but it can happen at any age. One in three adults over the age of 30 make at least two trips to the bathroom every night.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Hormones linked with sleep apnea, snoring in postmenopausal women

Middle-aged women with low levels of estrogen and progesterone are more likely to snore and to report symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, according to a new study published this week in PLoS ONE by Kai Triebner of University of Bergen, Norway, and colleagues. The prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea—in which...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Moderna Says COVID Booster 'Potent' vs Newer Omicron Variants

June 22, 2022 – Moderna released study results today showing its new Omicron-specific booster increased antibodies against the coronavirus by a factor of 5, even against some of the newer and more worrisome variants. The company also today said it will soon ask the FDA to authorize the use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
womenfitness.net

Granulated Eyelids or Blepharitis

Blepharitis refers to inflammation of the eyelids, particularly at the lid margins. It’s a common disorder and may be associated with a low-grade bacterial infection or a generalized skin condition. Blepharitis is not sight threatening, but can be particularly troublesome since it can recur. The outer layer of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about nystatin cream

Nystatin cream is an antifungal, antibiotic treatment for fungal infections of the skin. It helps stop the growth of any fungi that may cause an infection. Nystatin cream is a topical ointment, which means a person should only use it on their skin and nowhere else. This article discusses the...
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

Are Bananas Good for Weight Loss and Reducing Belly Fat?

Belly fat and weight gain are mostly affected by how many calories you take in during the day, how many calories you burn during the day, and how old you are. Compared to other fruits, like berries, bananas have more calories and are therefore higher in energy, but as part of a balanced diet they can help with weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Call for ‘flamingo’ balance test to be introduced at mid-life health check-up

A flamingo-style balance test should be included in mid-life health check-ups, researchers have said after a new study found that people who cannot stand on one leg for 10 seconds have an increased risk of death within seven years.Asking people to stand on one leg for 10 seconds provides “useful information regarding mortality risk in middle-aged and older men and women”, researchers said.The team of global researchers, including experts from Bristol Medical School, examined data on 1,702 people aged 51 to 75 from Brazil.When the participants enrolled in the study they gave various medical details and, as part of a...
HEALTH
verywellmind.com

What Does the Term ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Mean?

What Does the Term ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Mean?. Emotional instability is a catch-all term sometimes used to refer to unpredictable reactions and extreme emotions. While it is natural for everyone to experience a range of emotions, the term is usually used when discussing people who have more difficulty regulating their emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic minute: Reducing dementia risks

More than 55 million people worldwide are believed to be living with dementia, according to the World Health Organization. And women are likely to be twice as affected by dementia as men. Dementia is an umbrella term for a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities. It's not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

"Will My Cancer Come Back?"

The fear of cancer recurrence is a significant problem among cancer survivors. This fear can lead to depression and anxiety, and reduce quality of life drastically. There are clinical interventions to help address this problem. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly 40 percent of Americans will be...
CANCER
