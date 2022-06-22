ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Center, IA

DCG softball wins 10 straight, baseball climbs conference standings

adelnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball (11-11) With a doubleheader win against Indianola (17-9) on Monday, the Mustangs knocked down one more domino in a late bid for the Little Hawkeye crown. It will take some help considering Grinnell (24-2) currently sits atop the standings with a 12-2 league record compared to DCG at 9-5 (and...

www.adelnews.com

adelnews.com

Van Meter softball looks to rebound, baseball wins big

The Van Meter softball team lost its third game in a row after falling 5-3 to Twin Cedars on June 20. Head coach James Flaws said the Bulldogs made a couple mistakes early on that allowed the Sabers to score runs early on in the game. “We scored our runs...
VAN METER, IA
KCCI.com

Carlisle grad rejoins baseball team after taking nail to the heart

CARLISLE, Iowa — Jake Uhlman joined his teammates on the baseball field at Carlisle High School Thursday, 12 weeks after he was shot in the heart with a nail gun and escaped death by a millimeter. The original incident happened March 31 during a building trades class. As Uhlman...
CARLISLE, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Jelani Hamilton sets commitment date

Iowa State 2023 priority recruit and four-star guard Jelani Hamilton will be announcing his college commitment next week. The Austell, Ga. native told On3 he will announce his decision on July 1. He officially visited Ames last week. Rated as the No. 111 player in the 2023 recruiting class, the...
AMES, IA
adelnews.com

Adel Archery Park gets new targets for 3D Archery League

The Adel Parks and Recreation’s Archery Park will host the 2nd Annual 3D Archery League Shoot at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 5 through Aug. 23 at the Park’s Archery Range, 1505 Old Portland Road (just east of Fuller’s Petroleum). New this year are 3D targets funded by the Adel Lion’s Club; the targets include bears, deer, a wolverine, a coyote, a fox, an alligator and others. To pre-register for the 3D Archery League program, contact Adel City Hall or register online.
ADEL, IA
WHO 13

Oktoberfest returns to Des Moines in the fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ annual German-themed festival, Oktoberfest, will return for its eighteenth year. The festival will occur on September 23 to 24 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. both days. The event will take place in front of Hessen Haus, a German restaurant and beer hall. The festival will also take over […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

History reawakened with excavation of Second Street

History was unearthed in Perry this week when the Public Works Department dug up Second Street in order to install a water line. The line crossed Second Street about midway between Warford and Lucinda streets in what was once the heart of the town’s commercial corridor and remains an important part of Perry’s downtown business and cultural district.
PERRY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Large Hail Reported During Saturday Morning Warnings

A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning brought large hail to Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 7 to 8:15 a.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion Counties, with six staff members contributing to coverage and reports from Weatheology meteorologists. The National Weather Service received reports of ping pong ball and golf ball sized hail in Madison and Warren Counties. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines woman faces assault, drug charges in Earlham fight

A West Des Moines was arrested early Friday after she allegedly assaulted her girlfriend in their Earlham residence and then fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement. Angel Rose Marie Fell, 39, of Des Moines was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury,...
EARLHAM, IA
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
1230kfjb.com

Two Teenagers are Reported Injured in a Two Vehicle Accident on U.S. Highway 30 Near the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama County

The teenagers suffered undisclosed injuries on Thursday as a result of a two vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by 18-year-old Tremain Orange of Tama was traveling west on Highway 30 when the driver lost control an entered the median where the vehicle struck the front end of a state D-O-T vehicle.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA

