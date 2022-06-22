ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

FAST 3 Days In Shelby

By Jerry Puffer
 3 days ago
The first 3 days of this week is careening by like a blink of an eye as Shelby hosts the 45th Annual Range Days. As the final day draws...

Welcome To Range Days

The 45th Annual Montana Range Days, hosted by the Toole County Conservation District & the Natural Resources Conversation Service, is going strong & running full tilt today (Monday) through Wednesday. Shelby High School Ag Educator, Thad White, reports, "We are excited to have hundreds of students & adults here in Shelby, & back out on the range, learning more about Montana's LARGEST natural resource, rangeland." Tomorrow's (Tuesday) will kick off with a special viewing of Legend's Park & Carousel, then head out to Torgerson's to learn about the history of Torgerson's, precision farming, scouting & on farm trials. The Hill County Conservation-District will be on hand with a drone demonstration too, then it's on to Oilmont, & the KW Insurance-Happy Steer Ranch to check out some sustainable grazing management techniques. The steers may be "happy," but I think we're even happier to have the 45th Annual Montana Range Days come to our Golden Triangle. I'll be blogging soon on more Montana Range Days activities on my Puff Man Blog.
SHELBY, MT
Load Up The Range Days Bus, Gus

The 45th Annual Montana Range Days, hosted by our Toole County Conservation District & the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will be loading up the buses tomorrow (Wednesday) morning & heading on out to visit & tour CHS, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bar S Feedlot & Big Sky Wholesale Seeds here in Shelby. BTW, if you're working up a hunger, there'll be a MT Wool Growers Lamb BBQ this morning at 11, in Ethridge, & a Beef Banquet later this afternoon out at the Seewald Building at the Shelby fairgrounds. All this good grub is just another highlight of Montana Range Days.
SHELBY, MT
100 Years STRONG In Toole County

Our Marias Museum will be presenting "100 Years of Oil & Gas in Toole County" on Saturday (6/25) afternoon. All the historical FUN will get underway at 2, with an ice cream social along with musical entertainment by Terry Schwindt & friends. Here's our invitation to join the celebration of the industry that shaped Toole County. This affords a special, opportunity to view photos & letters along with learning the "story-behind-the-story" of those to dared to take a risk & go full tilt for that infamous black gold. I think I speak for all us when I say, "we're thankful & proud to call Toole County our home. Hope to see you Saturday at 2...
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
FT Harrison’s Looking At 80!

This month, Fort William Henry Harrison down in Helena, is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the formation of the First Special Service. Back in 1942, the top-secret unit was a combined WW11 fighting force made up of hand-picked U.S. & Canadian soldiers who set the standard for today's Special Forces. Prior to the commemoration, the beautiful Orpheum Theatre in Conrad, will host & present the historical documentary, "The Devil's Brigade: To Helena & Back." The screening's FREE, & set for NEXT Tuesday evening, the 28th, at 7, at the Orpheum. Tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at 2:30, Wendy Paulson from the Pondera Arts Council along with the infamous Gus Chambers from Montana PBS will be my special guests on the Puff Man Show. Thanks to the Pondera Arts Council, the film will be FREE to the public with a Q & A will follow...
HELENA, MT
46% Have Cancer

46% of patients who receive platelets NEED blood! In fact, every 2 seconds, someone in the United States NEEDS blood! The North Country's coming to the rescue...a Community Blood Drive has been scheduled for this afternoon (Tuesday) up in Sunburst, at the Methodist Church. Keep in mind on average, only 3% of our population donates blood on a yearly basis. If you can, please donate the Gift of Life this afternoon between 12:30, & 5, & help keep someone alive.
SUNBURST, MT
Range Days Comes To Shelby!

The 45th Annual Montana Range Days, hosted by our Toole County Conservation District & the Natural Resources Conservation Service, is on the way to our Golden Triangle, next week, Monday, the 20th, through Wednesday, the 22nd. Shelby High School Ag Educator, Thad White, is excited to have hundreds of students & adults learn about Montana's LARGEST natural resource, rangeland! There'll be a ton of events for anyone ages 4-99. In addition to all the youth workshops & contests, there'll be some great local tours for ranchers to learn about range management & issues here in the Golden Triangle. We're talking fun & educational workshops where you can learn more about precision farming high resolution scouting & grazing management especially during drought conditions. I'll be blogging more on the 45th Annual Montana Range Day's daily schedule of events soon on my Puff Man Blog, where "never is heard a discouraging word."
SHELBY, MT
Going Over To Glacier On Saturday

"Armchair traveling" over to the park...The book I'll have up for grabs tomorrow (Saturday) morning, on Puff Man Sports Trivia is, "The Best of Glacier National Park," a beautiful handy guide book with all the answers & 132 color photographs & 14 locator maps, put together by Montana seasoned naturalist & wilderness ranger, Alan Leftridge. You'll make the most of your next visit to the park with "The Best of Glacier National Park." Check this cool read out at www.farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN, Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Summer Will Be Swell With Miss Buxel

GOOD news for Shelby! Miss Buxel's summer program is set & ready to go for the summer. There are openings right now, & you can call 450 4550, for more information. With Miss Buxel's summer program, this Summer 22 can be not only a FUN experience, but a learning experience too...
SHELBY, MT
Conrad’s Rockin’ & Taking It 2 The Streets

"Rock the Block" is coming up in Conrad, on Saturday, July 16th, & right NOW, the Conrad Business Association is looking for street vendors for the weekend. You can get all the vendor information from Kit at 576 7144. BTW...if you want to show off your car or motorcycle, why not join the Rock the Block Car/Motorcycle Show! Everybody's talkin,' & Conrad's going to be rockin' come Saturday, the 16th.
CONRAD, MT
Farm Marketing On The Front

Choteau's Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market will kick off for the 22 summer season on 4th of July weekend! The marketing FUN begins Saturday, July 2nd, & runs full tilt every Saturday, through the 24th of September. There'll be a cornucopia of delicious fruit, vegetables, breads, crafts & flowers every Saturday between 9, & 1, at the Visitor Information Center.
CHOTEAU, MT
Father’s Day In Chester Park

A Father's Day Sunday morning worship service by Our Savior's Lutheran Church is planned for tomorrow morning at 10:30, over in Chester City Park. Sunday's Father's Day service will be followed by a potluck & pie auction. Please feel free to bring along a healthy salad or tasty dessert to share if you plan to stay for the potluck, & HAPPY Father's Day to ALL dads here on the Montana Hi-Line!
CHESTER, MT
Addisyn Bengtson Spearheading Marias Fairgrounds Flagpole Project

Since the age of eight, Addisyn Bengtson has been active in 4-H, finding her passion in livestock, vet science, and cake decorating projects. As she has grown, she has added the Teen Leadership project, where a teen develops a project of their own for the year and builds their leadership skills through the process. When selecting a project this year, Addisyn said, “I noticed there weren’t a lot of flags in the barns at the (Marias) fairgrounds, but we have a lot of veterans come to the fair and it’s good to show respect for them at a big event.”
CUT BANK, MT
It’s Talk Of The Town In Conrad

Conrad's "All Around Town" rummage sales, close to 40 sales in & around Conrad Town, will be going FULL TILT this Friday & Saturday. Don't worry about a thing...the list of all the sale sites will be available at Closet Consignment Boutique tomorrow (Friday) between 10, & 5:30. Several of the sales will begin tomorrow, ALL sales will run on Saturday, from 8, to 4, & there'll even be a select few sales on Sunday. You can call Closet Consignment Boutique with any questions at 278 5343. We may be on dry land here in our Golden Triangle, but let's go "Saleing,"yard saleing this weekend in & around Conrad...
CONRAD, MT
It’s Back In Cut Bank

One of our real summertime favorites is back! The Cut Bank Farmers Market returns for Summer 22, & they're looking for vendors. If you're interested on coming aboard, please email glaciercountycd@gmail.com, or visit the Cut Bank Farmers Market Facebook page. I'll be keeping you updated on the Puff Man Show along with my Puff Man Blog.
CUT BANK, MT
School Starts Monday In Valier

VACATION Bible School...the Valier Methodist Church will be holding their Vacation Bible School this coming Monday, the 13th, through Wednesday, the 15th. The fun will run from 9 to noon on Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, for children in K-6. If you'd like to preregister your child, please call 279 3473, by this Saturday, & leave a message...
VALIER, MT
Blackfoot Polling Place MOVED

The Glacier County Blackfoot polling location (Precinct 11) has been moved from the Deloris Salois Residence over to the CCD Center (De Lasalle School) in Browning. Don't worry about a thing, the polls will open at 7, in the morning tomorrow (Tuesday) & remain open until 8, in the evening. For more information or any questions, please call Glacier County Elections in Cut Bank, at 873 3609, or the Browning Satellite Office at 873 36900, extension 9096, a for more information.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
It’s Back Monday @ The Shelby Library

Our Toole County Library here in Shelby, will commence their summer reading program this Monday afternoon. The program will run every Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock through June, with grades K-5 invited to come by for some sizzling summer reading fun. Get more information at 424 8345. Here comes Summer 22...
SHELBY, MT
BIGGER Prizes Than Ever In Galata

The Galata Good Neighbor Club's hosting the annual Flag Day potluck picnic next Tuesday (6/14,) at the Galata Community Hall. It's going to be a ball so come on up to the North Country & for food, drinks & games with BIGGER prizes than ever before! All the FUN will get underway at 6, Tuesday eve. If you'd like, bring along a favorite dish to share with your "good neighbors."
GALATA, MT
Shelby, MT
