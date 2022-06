Record high temps at Slidell and Gulfport today. Slidell tied the record at 101 last set in 2009. Gulfport hit 101. Old record was 99 set 2009. Slidell has had 4 100 degree days in the past 7 days, and Gulfport has had 3 101 days! This June is the warmest on record for New Orleans. Heat advisory again Saturday. Highs mid 90s-100. Heat index 108-112. Some afternoon storms. Rain chances are higher Sunday, but mostly in the afternoon. Highs low to mid 90s. Rain chances are higher for the first of the week, so not as hot. Highs mostly low 90s. Watching the tropics. Invest 94-L may become a depression next week in the Atlantic before it moves across the Windward Islands into the Caribbean late next week.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO