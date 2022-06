WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A West Sacramento restaurant in business for 87 years and known for its ravioli has announced that it plans to close its doors at the end of 2022. Club Pheasant said on its website that the Palamidessi family-owned restaurant had “made the tough decision” to close and that “to say it’s been an honor being a part of your lives the past 87 years would be an understatement.”

