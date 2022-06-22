ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

U.S. Coast Guard searching for 2 missing Virginia Beach boaters sailing from Portugal

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two Virginia Beach natives who failed to return to Hampton from a sailing trip to Portugal Monday. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, were reported missing by Jones’ daughter on June 20. Jones’ daughter contacted the Coast Guard Fifth District command center three...

Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
