The archaeology from inside the fort site offers evidence that local Native tribes were frequent visitors during the earliest years of the settlement. Join Daniel Firehawk Abbott of the Nanticoke people from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to learn about the material culture and lifeways of the Tidewater Algonquians as well as their interactions with the settlers of Jamestown. After spending time with Daniel, be sure to visit the Archaearium to see Native American artifacts recovered from James Fort in the exhibit entitled “The World of Pocahontas.”

JAMESTOWN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO