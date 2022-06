Now that Amazon has officially confirmed the Prime Day dates for 2022, so many of us are wondering if we should take advantage of all of the 4th of July sales, or if we should hang tight in hopes that the Prime Day deals are even better. This year, Prime Day is set to take place on July 12 and July 13, meaning that these two annual events are bound to present some of the best offers of the year on so many of the most in-demand items. So, how do you choose? How do you know where to shop for the best prices? We’ve been asking ourselves the same thing, and don’t worry because we’ve got you covered.

