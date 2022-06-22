ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postal Worker Charged with Theft of Mail Matter

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal mail theft laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named James Ancell, age 29, of the City’s Brighton Heights...

