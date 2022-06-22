ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Nearly 200 people break into $8 million Florida home for party, post videos on Snapchat and Instagram

By Marlene Lenthang
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are searching for the individuals who broke into a $8 million Florida home, threw a massive party and posted videos of the mayhem on social media. About 200 people attended the party at the property in the small, affluent community of Watercolor on Friday evening as the owners were out...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 865

GIWIFI
2d ago

An 8 million dollar home and not one camera on the property🤔. A flyer circulated 5 days before the party🤔. No security alarm system🤔. No one complained about the noise until Saturday morning 1 or 2 a.m. after most of the people had left🤔. I know 200 people didn't walk there. Their had to be cars everywhere. Why wasn't the authorities notified way before that many people enter the house🤔.

Reply(69)
539
Maria Buysse
3d ago

Well, I'm surprised it hasn't happened more often. Most young adults have littleif any respect for parents or older generations so they're happy & contentwhen they destruct property that isn't theirs. But hopefully, they'll get disciplined one way or another.

Reply(22)
326
Butchkowski
3d ago

Public bare bottom spankings would go a long way to discourage this kind of behavior. But then again I’m old fashioned that way and out of touch with the new progressive child up bring procedures.🍸

Reply(67)
232
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Boxing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Miami

BSO firefighter, paramedic facing grand theft charges

MIAMI - A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) firefighter/paramedic is facing charges related to grand theft and scheme to defraud. BSO said Mario Artze-Ordiales operated a side business renting personal vehicles through a carsharing service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Detectives said that from January 2020 to January 2022, Artze-Ordiales, who was assigned to the airport, "defrauded the Broward County Aviation Department out of more than $3,000 by providing his customers with prepaid BSFR parking vouchers available only to employees."The investigation began in January 2022 after one of his carsharing customers attempted to use a BSFR voucher to leave the airport...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NBC News

NBC News

391K+
Followers
48K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy